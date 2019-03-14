From Weight Loss To Managing High Blood Pressure These Tiny Black Seeds Are A Perfect Addition To Your Diet; Says Luke
Black in colour and tear-shaped, basil seeds are rich in nutrients like dietary fiber, vitamin K, iron, protein, phytochemicals, polyphenolic compounds, orientin, vicentin, and other vitamins and minerals.
Packed with proteins and fiber, basil seeds are perfect for weight loss.
Basil seeds are the seeds from the basil plant which is known as one of the world's most famous herbs. These tiny black seeds are often overlooked, despite having a wide range of nutrients. Black in colour and tear-shaped, these seeds are rich in nutrients like dietary fiber, vitamin K, iron, protein, phytochemicals, polyphenolic compounds, orientin, vicentin, and other vitamins and minerals. Basil seeds are also known as sabja seeds, tukmaria seeds, and tukmalanga seeds. These seeds are also used in certain cultural cuisines, and can be added to your beverages and desserts. When dry, basil seeds are roughly of the same size as chia seeds. Let us discover some amazing health benefits of Sabja seeds.
Health coach Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post talks about, "Sweet basil seeds also known as Sabja seeds , falooda of turkmaria seeds, inexpensive and a nutritional boost , from cooling the body to cutting acidity ,managing blood sugar levels , hair health, constipation, heartburn and common cold and coughs you lose nothing but gain everything buy adding a tsp to a bottle of water for yourself, kids, family.especially when the weather starts to get warm."
Top health benefits of basil seeds:
1. Weight loss
Basil seeds can even be used for weight management purposes. This is because they are full of fiber which keeps your stomach full for longer. All the more, basil seeds are extremely high in fiber, which help in improving the digestive health and make you feel full to prevent overeating and snacking in between meals. You can add these seeds in your salads or shakes.
2. Acidity
Acidity problems are very common these days due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits. Since basil seeds have cooling and soothing effects on the stomach these seeds are great for people who suffer from acidity.
3. Relieves constipation
The soaked basil seeds helps to cleanse the inner stomach. It ensures easy bowel movement and helps in flushing out the toxins from the stomach. You can take it with milk before going to bed to get rid of constipation.
4. Lowers blood pressure
Is high blood pressure a problem? Rich in potassium basil seeds can help lower high blood pressure. This is because potassium is a vasodilator, which means it can relax the tension in the arteries and blood vessels, thus reducing the strain on the cardiovascular system.
5. Controls blood sugar levels
Rich in dietary fiber, basil seeds can help control blood sugar levels. For people suffering from type 2 diabetes, you must include these seeds in your diet. They have the ability to control insulin and glucose levels. A glass of water with a few basil seeds in the morning can improve your insulin sensitivity all day long.
6. Cooling effects
Basil seeds are also known for their cooling effects on the body. They help retain the cold temperatures of the beverages and also have the ability to soothe the stomach. These seeds are popularly consumed by people suffering from high fevers and other inflammatory conditions.
