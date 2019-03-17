Skin Ageing Worrying You? Make These Food Swaps Now!
A shift to a healthy lifestyle can help delay skin ageing. Here are some food swaps that can help you have a young, clear and glowing skin.
Replace refined sugars with natural sweeteners for a younger looking skin
- Avoid processed foods for a younger looking skin
- Include omega 3 fatty acids in your diet
- Avoid excessive intake of caffeine
Do you know what foods to eat to reverse ageing? You may be surprised to know that it is no rocket science. For a younger-looking, clear and radiant skin, all you really need is a healthy diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and regular exercise. And while you may be following everything that is part of a healthy lifestyle, but still have fine lines or wrinkles on your skin. This may be because of a poor diet, chronic stress and use of beauty products with harmful chemicals.
Along with using the right kind of products for your skin, a couple of food swaps can take a long way in terms of preventing skin ageing and signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, spots, dark circles etc.
Making a few nutrient-rich beauty food swaps can provide you with phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that promote and support the essential functions of skin. These foods can prevent and reverse effects of ageing on the skin.
Food swaps to prevent ageing
1. Processed food with low GI foods
High glcyemic index (GI) or processed foods like white bread, cake, pasta and white rice can be swapped by low GI goods like whole foods like whole wheat, brown rice and sweet potatoes.
High GI goods can cause spike in blood sugar levels, which results in more insulin entering the blood stream, thus increasing inflammation. Inflammation causes oxidative stress in the body, which threaten production of collagen and DNA, and result in fine lines and wrinkles.
2. Refined sugar with natural sweeteners
Refined sugar can again cause spike in blood sugar, thus interfering with skin's collagen and elastin production. Replace them with natural sweeteners like jaggery, honey, coconut sugar and dates. Natural sweetness in fruits and vegetables can be beneficial for delaying skin ageing. Fruits like berries, apples and oranges are rich in Vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants that are great for the skin. Antioxidants in these fruits neutralise free radicals that result in premature ageing of the skin.
3. Fried food for omega 3 fatty acids
Greasy fried foods can trigger acne breakouts. What's more is that they can contribute to weight gain, type 2 diabetes and cause free radical damage that can cause premature ageing of the skin. Replace them with omega 3 fatty acids rich foods like walnuts, fatty fish, olive oil and coconut oil. Not only are omega 3 fatty acids great for heart health, they are good for retaining the glow on your skin.
4. Coffee with green tea
Caffeine in coffee works as a diuretic which can dehydrate your skin and make it dry. It can also cause dullness on skin that can make you look way older than you are. Opt for detoxifying green tea for a fresh and younger looking skin. Green tea contains caffeine, but in very small amounts. This will give you the energy boost you need. Polyphenols in green tea can moisturise your skin, slow down the ageing process and also fight the damage caused by free radicals.
