Here's Why You Should Choose Sweet Potato Over Regular Potatoes: Health Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are the more healthier version of potatoes, with many health benefits at their disposal. Including sweet potatoes in your diet regularly can help in regulating blood pressure, improving eye sight and heart health.
Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium and fibre
Potatoes were first domesticated in the Andes in South America up to 10,000 years ago. Since then, it is one of the most significant chief foods in the world. Plenty of proteins, vitamins, fibre, minerals, and phytochemicals are present in potatoes. All these nutrients assist you to ward off many illnesses. When it comes to sweet potatoes, there are certain misapprehensions. For instance, they are often considered to be synonymous with yams. Yams are totally distinct species which only grow in Africa. The major contrast between these two is that sweet potatoes are moist and sugary; yams are drained and starchy. Sweet potatoes may comprise more sugar than potatoes, but the they are rich in all other essential minerals like fibre and potassium. A medium-sized baked sweet potato with the skin contains 100 calories. For a satisfying and healthy lunch, top that sweet potato with a bit of butter or olive oil and add some seasoning or some vegetables and chili over it.
Here are 5 reasons why you should choose sweet potato over regular potatoes:
1. Blood pressure
For maintaining a healthy blood pressure, you should consume less sodium and more potassium rich foods. Potassium is critical for those suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure. It helps in widening of blood vessels. Potassium, calcium, and magnesium are all present in sweet potatoes - which is thus helpful in regulating blood pressure naturally. In fact, one cup of baked sweet potato has 950 mg of potassium, which is twice the quantity found in a medium banana (422 mg).
2. Inflammation
Sweet potatoes contain choline - a nutrient which helps you in having improved sleep, muscle movement and memory. Choline helps in maintaining the structure of cellular membranes and also aids transmission of nerve impulses. Sweet potatoes contain antioxidants which can help in reducing chronic inflammation.
3. Heart health
For maintaining a healthy heart, it is important to control the amount of cholesterol in the body. Fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and less cholesterol content in sweet potatoes make it healthy food option for people with heart problems. Insoluble fibre in sweet potatoes assists your digestive system to move forward placidly by supplementing weight to your system's waste.
4. Bone health
Strong bones are necessary for living a long life. While our body gets Vitamin D straight from sunlight, we can also get some of it from sweet potato. Deficiency of Vitamin D can make bones fragile. This makes bone prone to splitting easily and may further lead to severe health issue like osteoporosis. Vitamin D is also important for regulating development and function of the nerves in the nervous systems.
5. Improved eye sight
Deficiency of Vitamin A can make the cornea dehydrated, thus leading to clouding of the front of the eye. It also limits production of essential pigments in eyes. Foods rich in beta-carotene - like sweet potatoes - can restore vision. Beta-carotene can also be found in fruits and vegetables like carrots, winter squash, apricots, and cantaloupe. Vitamin A also supports formation and maintenance of healthy skin, teeth, skeletal and soft tissue, muscle membranes and skin. Vitamin C and E in sweet potatoes supports eye health and inhibits degenerative damage.
Potato chips, French fries, and other processed potato products are likely to be high in acrylamides, fat, and sodium. Replace them with sweet potatoes which are rich in protein, vitamins and fibre and are also utterly delicious!
