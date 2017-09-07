Home » Living Healthy » Brown Rice Vs White Rice: Which One Should You Have For Max Health Benefits
Brown Rice Vs White Rice: Which One Should You Have For Max Health Benefits
The process that produces brown rice removes the outermost layer, the hull, of the rice kernel and does not damage the nutritional value. Brown rice is a whole grain and it contains more nutrition.
White rice or brown rice
Initially all white rice start as brown rice. The process that produces brown rice removes the outermost layer, the hull, of the rice kernel and does not damage the nutritional value. Both brown and white rice are high in carbohydrates. Brown rice is a whole grain and it contains more nutrition than the white rice. Whole grain foods help reduce cholesterol and lower the risk of stroke, heart disease, and diabetes. Some of the key difference between brown rice and white rice are listed below.
Fiber: Fiber is very beneficial as it helps in constipation, controlling blood sugar levels, lesser risk of diabetes, reducing cholesterol, nourishing gut bacteria and weight management. The fiber that is present in the brown rice helps in the prevention of various cancers like colon cancer and breast cancer. Brown rice has high fiber than white rice.
Magnesium: Magnesium is a vital nutrient for energy production and antioxidant function. It is helpful for bone development, muscle contraction, blood coagulation and cellular production. Magnesium that the brown rice has helps in the activity of calcium in the body and helps in regulation of the nerves.
Phytonutrients: Phytonutrients are compounds which are naturally found in plants and have anti-inflammatory properties. Brown rice is a great source of these plant compounds particularly phenolics.
Glycemic Index (GI): Brown rice has low Glycemic Index which makes it better for people who have diabetes. It stabilizes blood sugar levels. This also helps in making you fuller for longer and less likely to overeat.
Proteins: Brown rice has a lot of proteins which help in maintaining the blood sugar level and consistent energy. It also helps in boosting the energy level.
