Here's Why Coconut Sugar Is A Healthy Substitute For White Sugar
HIGHLIGHTS
Now that everyone is aware of what's healthy and what's not, people are now on the lookout for healthier alternatives. One food item which people are always trying to replace is refined sugar, and a popular alternative to this is coconut palm sugar. Thankfully this food item has opened doors for you to enjoy your favorite sweet treats again, and that too, the healthier way. Now we are not recommending a complete bowl of cookies a day, but once in a while when you feel like enjoying a sweet treat, it is better to opt for healthier options.
How is coconut palm sugar prepared?
Just two simple steps!
1. One cut is placed on the flower of the coconut palm plant. Its liquid sap is taken into containers.
2. This is placed on heat till all the water is evaporated.
3. The residue is coconut sugar.
Is it more nutritious than refined sugar?
Of course it is healthier!
Where regular refined sugar is high fructose syrup with no nutrients whatsoever, coconut sugar contains several nutrients of the coconut palm plant. Regular table sugar supplies empty calories. Coconut sugar, on the other hand, offers Iron, Zinc, potassium, polyphenols and antioxidants. It also contains insulin which slows down the process of glucose absorption in the body.
Low glycemic index of coconut sugar
Coconut sugar tends to create less havoc with your blood sugar levels, and that is due to its lower glycemic index. This index indicates how quickly food tends to raise blood sugar levels of a person. Lower glycemic index is always better. If your blood sugar level continues to be the same of doesn't spike much due to the consumption of certain foods. Coconut sugar's glycemic index is 35, which is quite low as compared to regular sugar which is at 50. Foods which have a higher glycemic index lead to cravings, increased hunger, lethargy and irritation after consumption.
But you need to keep in mind that coconut sugar, too, is high in calories. So you must consume a small quantity of the same. It is less bad in terms of health when compared with refined white sugar, but it is not something you can eat in excess quantities every day.