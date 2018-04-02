How Much Green Tea Should You Drink Per Day?
Green tea is touted as the world's healthiest drink due to its antioxidant content which is much higher than any other food or drink in the world.
Research says that filling up on too much green tea can do more harm than good
Tea is the second-most consumed beverage in the world, followed by only water. And of all the varieties of tea, green tea happens to be the most popular one, and all this due to its nutritional value. Green tea is touted as the world's healthiest drink due to its high antioxidant content which is much higher than any other food or drink in the world. Science backs the health benefits of green tea for the heart, immunity and skin and weight loss. But the question that remains is, "How many cups of green tea in a day should I drink?"
How to specify the safe limit of green tea?
With the entire buzz about the health benefits of green tea, anyone would be lured into drinking more and more cups of green tea every day. But the key to maximizing its health benefits is to know when to stop. Like Sheldon Cooper says, 'With all those antioxidants, what if I run out of oxidants?' you need to be sure of how many antioxidants you wish to feed your body. Research says that filling up on too much green tea can do more harm than good. You can determine how much green tea will be safe on the basis of your age, life stage and health conditions.
How many cups of green tea in a day are good?
An overall consumption of 320 mg of polyphenols in a day is good which makes up for your daily requirement of antioxidants. This comes to three cups of green tea. So on an average, for most people, three cups of green tea should suffice. And there are a number of reasons why you must stick to this number. Take a look.
1. Caffeine
Drinking green tea will surely fill you up with antioxidants, but it will also fill you up with caffeine. The dangers of excess caffeine are known to everyone. From addictions to the risk of miscarriage, excess caffeine can cause a good deal of damage. One cup of green tea gives your 25-25 grams of caffeine. For men, the safe limit is 400 grams and for women, it is 200 grams. So if you drink too much caffeine, you expose yourself to a whole lot of health problems attributed to caffeine.
The green tea plant is capable of holding aluminum. So drinking more green tea exposes you to a risk of accumulating this metal, which increases your risk of neurological diseases. This risk is worse in people dealing with renal failure. It is also known to reduce hemoglobin levels. And it doesn't end here. Green tea also contains lead. Drinking too much green tea can result in lead accumulation which again is not good for your health, especially for pregnant women.
3. It hampers nutrient absorption
Ironically, the healthiest drink in the world can prevent your body from absorbing more nutrients if you drink too much of it. The natural antioxidants of green tea can decrease iron absorption in your body. It can also hamper folate absorption, which again is not good for your health.
