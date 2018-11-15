How To Identify Early Signs Of Ageing; Preventive Tips And Do's And Dont's Of Skin Care You Must Know
Skin damage and exposure to harmful pollutants in the air are some of the top reasons why skin starts ageing early. Read to know some essential skin care tips and how to chose the right products for your skin.
Moisturiser, under-eye cream and serum are important products for skin care
Skin damage and exposure to harmful pollutants in the air are some of the top reasons why skin starts ageing early. Early signs of ageing may be visible in the form of dull skin, blind spots and wrinkles in both men and women. The most effective way to prevent early ageing is starting to take care of skin at an early age. You can begin as early as in your 20s. One of the primary causes of skin damage is pollution. Rising levels of pollution can have a direct impact on your skin. You never know the skin allergies, dullness in skin and acne are all because of pollution. Also to be blamed is the damage caused by ultraviolet rays of the sun.
Invest in the right products: Skin care tips to prevent early ageing
It is thus important that you protect your skin from these external factors by applying adequate serum, moisturiser and sunscreen. It is important that you wear sunscreen even on a cloudy day, especially in a tropical country like India.
1. Ensure that your serum is Vitamin C enriched. Your face wash should be a mild exfoliant. Applying these products as part of your morning ritual can prevent skin damage caused by particulate matter in the air.
2. Limit your exposure to the sun by using the right kind of sunscreen and using accessories like a wide brim hat when you have to be outdoors. You can also apply coconut oil on your skin, as it acts a natural barrier to harmful UV rays of the skin.
3. Another sign of early ageing are the teeny tiny fine lines that appear on your face. With ageing, the skin becomes to dry faster than usual. Using the wrong kind of formulas in make-up products can further emphasise these lines. To prevent early ageing, you should probably avoid using powders as they absorb all the oil and moisture. You can switch to cream-base foundation and a tinted moisturiser.
4. Similarly, the serums that you chose for your skin should be in accordance to your skin type. If you have oily skin, make sure you use light serums which are either gel or water based. Serums which are oil based must be applied on the skin before going to bed.
5. A very important skincare product is an under-eye cream. This is because skin around the eyes is particularly delicate. Even people in their early 20s should invest in a good under-eye cream. You can apply the cream by gently dabbing it around your eyes with your ring finger. Apply the under-eye cream right till your hairline, on the sides of your eyes. This is the first region where fine lines appear. Consult your dermatologist before investing in an under-eye cream for best results.
6. People with dry skin must invest in moisturisers. They help in keeping the skin hydrated. Note that wrinkling and signs of ageing are likely to appear fast in dry skin as compared to hydrated skin.
7. While buying any of the skin care products, make sure that they are free of parabens and sulphates. Check if these products have anti-ageing properties are enriched with Vitamin C and E.
Cleansing is as important as using the right products
Cleansing helps in removing the dirt and toxins that your skin has picked throughout the day. You can cleanse your skin with the help of toner, rose water, cleansing milk and even baby oil. Use cleansing milk and baby oil before you wash your face, and toner and rose water after face wash. Cleansing is an important bed-time ritual you must follow to prevent early ageing.
