This One Ingredient Is All You Need For A Clear Skin, Free Of Impurities
One of the most effective remedies for blackheads is activated charcoal. Read here to know more benefits of charcoal for skin.
Activated charcoal can help you have a clear skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Charcoal facemask can remove impurities from pores
- Charcoal has the ability to absorb toxins from other parts of the body
- Charcoal can also be used to disinfect wounds
Activated charcoal is now a common ingredient in skincare products. Some of the big brands in the industry are now creating products with charcoal as the highlight ingredient. From clearing pores to helping you have a glowing skin, there are numerous benefits of charcoal for skin. Dermatologist Kiran Lohia Sethi agrees and takes to Instagram to share how charcoal helps you have a healthy and young skin. Charcoal is especially beneficial for removing dirt from skin pores. One of the most effective remedies for blackheads is activated charcoal.
Here's everything you should know about effects of charcoal on the skin
1. Applying charcoal on the skin will not lead to allergic reactions or irritation on the skin. However, the effect of charcoal on the skin has not yet been proven scientifically.
Also read: Beware! Do Not Buy Skincare Products If They Contain These Ingredients
2. The fact that charcoal doesn't lead to allergic reactions or skin irritation has made it a useful ingredients for face cleansers, makeup removers, soaps, facemasks and hand washes. Dr Kiran writes in her post that there are some toothpastes and toothbrushes too that have charcoal in them.
3. You can use a charcoal facemask for removing impurities from your pores. It can make the pores look smaller and clearer.
Also read: Our Expert Recommended Dry Brushing For Better Skin Tone And Texture
4. Charcoal has the ability to absorb toxins from other parts of the body as well.
5. Charcoal works wonders for removing pollution from the skin and scalp.
6. Charcoal can also be used to disinfect wounds.
How to use charcoal for skin?
You can mix half a teaspoon of powdered charcoal in water. Mix it to form a paste and apply it on the skin for a few minutes. Remove it with a damp cloth. Do this for few days to get smooth skin free of impurities.
Also read: Now Get Rid Of Your Blackheads With These Amazing Natural Ways
Things to keep in mind
As is recommended for most skincare products, you must do a patch test before using charcoal for skin. Some feel nausea and vomiting on using charcoal. Respiratory complications may also occur on applying charcoal on the skin. It is best to check with a dermatologist to avoid complications.
(Dr Kiran Lohita Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.