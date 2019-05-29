Tips To Prevent Wrinkles: 10 Foods You Can Include As Part Of Your Anti-Ageing Diet
Wrinkles are a common skin problem. It is a part and parcel of ageing. Along with ageing and dehydration, various environmental factors such as exposure to sun, pollution are also responsible for creases on our face. People do not like to see these lines on their face, and hence try to hide the same using various remedies like anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle cosmetics and home remedies. Home remedies are a popular option as they don't hurt your wallet. But what about diet? Can a dietary change help in preventing wrinkles? It can!
An Anti-ageing diet is a popular diet people follow to prevent formation of wrinkles. It is a diet, rich in antioxidants and nutrients like vitamins and proteins. Proteins play an important role here, as two proteins (elastin and collegen) are responsible for keeping the skin firm, and their loss can lead to formation of wrinkles on your skin. But what food items can you include as a part of your anti-ageing diet?
Here are 10 effective anti-ageing foods you can go for preventing wrinkles:
1. Avocados: This delicious fruit, famous for its creamy texture has plentiful nutritional benefits. Avocado is high in glutathione (an anti-oxidant helpful for anti-ageing). It's also rich in vitamin-E, which can also help in preventing formation of wrinkles.
2. Berries: Your juicy blueberries and raspberries are rich in flavonoids and vitamins, making it a powerful food to fight fine lines and wrinkles.
3. Olive Oil: Apart from using the oil for light cooking and salad dressing, you can also include olive oil as part of your skincare routine. Olive oil helps in hydration of skin, as it contains monosaturated fats. This hydration of skin by olive oil helps in preventing formation of wrinkles. Plus point? This oil is also rich in vitamin A and vitamin E.
4. Pomegranate: A super fruit, pomegrante is loaded with punicalagin and ellagic acid. Punicalagin in pomegranate helps in preservation of collegen in skin. Meanwhile, ellagic acid can stop inflammation and loss of collegen, which can help in preventing wrinkles.
5. Carrots: The beta-carotene in carrots can help in preservation of your skin's youthfulness, as it fights the wrinkle forming free radicals.
6. Salmon: Salmon is known for its rich omega-3 content. But what you might not know about salmon is its astaxanthin content. Astaxanthin helps in fighting the free radicals, further helping you with wrinkle prevention.
7. Honey: A natural sweetener, honey has got anti-oxidant, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help you in improving skin condition and prevent wrinkles.
8. Tomatoes: Apart from being a pretty salad topping, tomatoes are packed with vitamin-C, helping in collegen building. It also contains lycopene, an anti-oxidant which can protect your skin from damage caused by UV rays.
9. Green Tea: Green tea is rich in EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate), an anti-oxidant which can prevent wrinkles by increasing the cell turnover (replacement of dead skin cells by new skin cells).
10. Broccoli and spinach: These green vegetables have got anti-oxidants, that can help in quick absorption of nutrients. This can further help in keeping a healthy and hydrated skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
