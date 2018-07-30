Do Workouts Have Anti-Ageing Benefits? Here's What You Need To Know
Instead of using cosmetics and anti-aging creams, try workouts for anti-ageing effects. Apart from keeping your muscles and stamina strong, workout can help you stay and look younger.
Working out can actually help you stay young for longer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Working out makes mitochondria powerful which helps cells work better
- Elasticity of fascia can prevent the early onset of wrinkles
- Sweating helps kill bacteria like E coli.
While you were spending a bomb on cosmetics, you never actually realized how spending a couple of hours sweating it out can help you stay young for longer. Yes, workouts could actually have anti-ageing benefits. Workouts can increase mitochondria in your body, the power centres of every cell. The more powerful mitochondria are, the better your cells work. Better cell function ensures proper collagen production which helps you look and feel younger. The adrenaline rush you get while running on a treadmill can actually bring a gorgeous pink flush on your cheeks. As per a recent study conducted in the Victoria University of Australia, the key to maximizing mitochondria levels in the body is practicing cardio. Endurance exercises can double mitochondria levels in muscles. As per the research, cycling sessions of 30-45 minutes twice a week along with a weekly walk can help boost the collagen filled layer of the skin and reveal a more youthful exterior. Besides this, regular workouts can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases.
Also read: Here's How Your Lifestyle Choices Can Affect Ageing
Here's how regular workouts can have an anti-ageing effect.
1. Keeps fascia firm
Fascia refers to a web of tissues which hold your muscles and blood vessels together. Firm fascia prevents the onset of wrinkles and helps you maintain youthful appearance. Elasticity in this web of tissues helps you maintain a youthful appearance for longer years. Workouts help in building muscle's anti-ageing memory.
2. Lowers stress and helps maintain a youthful appearance
Workouts can help you reduce your stress levels to quite an extent. It helps in maintaining a safe level of cortisol in the body. Due to this stress-relieving effect, exercising can help you maintain a youthful appearance. Stress can increase sebum levels in your body, thereby resulting in acne breakouts. Spike in cortisol levels can also break down collagen in your skin. These can be prevented with regular workouts.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Here's How Smoothing Wrinkles Can Reverse Ageing
3. Antibacterial effects of sweat
Sweating can be quite annoying, but it is important for you. This necessary evil has antibacterial properties which helps you open up the pores and clean what has been stuck inside them. However, it is important to wash your face and body to close those pores again. As per recent studies, sweat has antibacterial properties which can kill bacterium like E coli.
4. Increased production of myokines
When you exercise, your body releases myokines, a substance which enters the bloodstream and kick starts the cell function process. It is an in-depth look at what actually happens when blood flow is increased and fascia is flexed. In a study, people who started exercising late and had no workout out for a long time also experienced significant improvement in the quality of their skin.
Also read: Premature Ageing: 7 Best Ayurvedic Tips To Prevent This
5. Increased blood flow
Improper blood circulation can also speed up the ageing process. Regular workouts boost blood circulation in your body which helps flush out cellular debris from your body. Accumulation of such debris can rob you of a youthful appearance. You can also think of your workouts as a natural cleansing process.
Photo Credit: iStock
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.