Have A Look At Top 5 Foods That Help Fight Inflammation
Anti-inflammatory foods along with proper exercise and sleep help protect the body from inflammation, eventually protecting you from harmful health issues.
Direct plant sources are the best ones to be consumed to fight inflammation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Inflammation is a response to your body in order to recover from injuries
- Broccoli provides good amount of antioxidants
- Avocados are loaded with antioxidants such as vitamin E
Discomforting Inflammation
Inflammation is a response to your body in order to recover from injuries and harms. As a response to the illness and injuries caused in the body, the body increases the production of white blood cells, immune cells and substances like cytokines that help in fighting infection. Ever witnessed how badly it pains when you get a cut? The redness, pain, swelling is just your body's response to the injury. However, due to the consumption of sugar, oily foods, packaged foods, and other unhealthy foods, the inflammation becomes internal and may last for longer time resulting in chronic inflammation. This in turn affects different body organs like heart and liver and may result in diabetes, heart diseases and cancer. And guess what we are here with? Here we are with few of the anti-inflammatory foods to deal with body inflammation. Have a look!
Anti-inflammatory foods
1. Berries
Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries are among the most amazing natural sources of anti-inflammatory effects. They produce antioxidants called anthocyanin that help in the reduction of inflammation. They also cut down on heart risk factors and help in decreasing the growth of cancer cells. Berries are easily available in the market and can be consumed raw or in the form of smoothies.
2. Fatty fish
Fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring and anchovies are the greatest sources of proteins and omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA. These fatty acids help in preventing inflammation which can lead to greater health risks like kidney diseases, metabolic problems, heart diseases, etc. When you start having fatty acids, they breakdown into compounds called resolvins and protectins, which are the major contributor of anti-inflammatory effects.
3. Broccoli
As healthy and green it looks, the benefits are numerous. This cruciferous vegetable provides good amount of an antioxidant called sulforaphane which helps in fighting inflammation. It reduces the amount of cytokines and NF-kB, which contribute to inflammation levels in the body and helps in decreasing the risks of heart diseases and cancer.
4. Avocados
Avocados are loaded with antioxidants such as vitamin E, lutein and zeaxanthin, which protects your body from inflammatory diseases. It also helps in improving the functioning of immune system. It is beneficial in the conditions of poly arthritis, celiac disease and asthma. It also contains oleic acid which helps in curing bad cholesterol levels.
5. Green tea
A beverage carrying all the good! The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents in the green tea called epigallocatechin-3-gallate(ECGC). ECGC hinders inflammation by reducing the levels of cytokine and also helps protect your bones and cartilage. It is beneficial in the condition of Rheumatoid arthritis which mainly affects your joints.
The listed anti-inflammatory foods are easily available and are going to benefit your health. Including them in your regular diet will lower down the chances of inflammation which affects your body parts and may result in some of the most harmful diseases like heart diseases, diabetes and cancer.
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
