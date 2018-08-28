ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Heart »  Your Forehead Wrinkles May Predict Death Due To Heart Disease; Here's How And Check Now!

Your Forehead Wrinkles May Predict Death Due To Heart Disease; Here's How And Check Now!

The wrinkles on your forehead may not be just an inevitable consequence of ageing, but could also signal an early death due to cardiovascular disease (CVD), researchers have warned.
  By: IANS  Updated: Aug 28, 2018 02:22 IST
2-Min Read
Your Forehead Wrinkles May Predict Death Due To Heart Disease; Here

Increased deep forehead wrinkles could be linked to hardening of arteries

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Forehead wrinkles may be a marker of atherosclerosis
  2. More wrinkles suggest higher cardiovascular risks
  3. Forehead wrinkles may signal plaque buildup in arteries

The wrinkles on your forehead may not be just an inevitable consequence of ageing, but could also signal an early death due to cardiovascular disease (CVD), researchers have warned.

The findings showed that increased deep forehead wrinkles, more than what is typical for their age, could be linked to death atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries due to plaque build-up -- a major contributor to heart attacks and other CVD events.

"Forehead wrinkles may be a marker of atherosclerosis. The higher your wrinkle score, the more your cardiovascular mortality risk increases," said Yolande Esquirol, associate professor at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Toulouse, France.


RELATED STORIES

Here's How Smoothing Wrinkles Can Reverse Ageing

Scientists have found that removing wrinkles inside our cells could be the key to curing or preventing unwanted effects of ageing such as diabetes, fatty liver disease and other metabolic diseases -- and possibly even turning back the clock on ageing itself.

Do Anti-Ageing Creams Really Work?

Anti-ageing and wrinkle-free creams promise reduced wrinkles and claim to reverse damage caused by UV rays of the sun. But are these creams effective?

While the furrows in the brow are not a better method of evaluating heart risk than existing methods, such as blood pressure and lipid profiles, yet they can raise a red flag earlier, at a simple glance, the researchers said.

Changes in collagen protein and oxidative stress seem to play a part both in atherosclerosis and wrinkles. Also, blood vessels in the forehead are so small they may be more sensitive to plaque build-up meaning wrinkles could one of the early signs of vessel ageing, they explained.

For the new study, the team investigated a different visible marker of age -- horizontal forehead wrinkles -- to see if they had any value in assessing cardiovascular risk in a group of 3,200 working adults.

A score of zero meant no wrinkles while a score of three meant "numerous deep wrinkles".

Those who had wrinkle scores of two and three had almost 10 times the risk of dying compared with people who had wrinkle scores of zero, after adjustments for age, gender, education, smoking status, blood pressure, heart rate, diabetes and lipid levels.

The results were presented at the ESC Congress 2018, the annual conference of the European Society of Cardiology in Munich.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It
Do You Have A Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis)? Everything You Should Know About It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Your Forehead Wrinkles May Predict Death Due To Heart Disease; Here's How And Check Now!

All You Need To Know About Sleep Medication: It's Use And Abuse

Children, Teens Should Not Be On A Paleo Or Gluten-Free Diet

Want To Live Longer? Stick To These Healthy Habits.

School Teachers Can Help Increase Physical Activity In Kids

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES