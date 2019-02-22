Did You Know These Fish Have The Highest Protein Content? Even Better, They Aid In Quick Weight Loss
Weight loss food: Low in calories and an amazing source of protein, fish helps you maintain a healthy weight. Let us have a look at the type of fish which have the highest protein content.
Weight loss: Fish are good sources of protein and thereby aid in quick weight loss.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fish can help manage your weight well
- Sardines are an oily fish, with numerous health benefits
- Trout is packed with almost all the nutrients you would need
Are you looking for some good quality sources of protein? Apart from legumes, poultry, nuts and seeds, soya, eggs, chicken and lean red meats, even fish are an excellent source of protein. Fish contains all the essential amino acids making it a high-quality source of protein. Fish have several health benefits to offer. They contain essential vitamins and minerals and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Rich in healthy fats, fish are great for your brain health as well. But keep in mind that you do not eat fish contaminated by mercury or other toxic compounds as these can be harmful for your health.
Fish is low in calories as compared to other protein-rich foods such as meat and poultry. Low in calories and an amazing source of protein, fish helps you maintain a healthy weight. Let us have a look at the types of fish which have the highest protein content.
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "Numerous fishes are there in the sea but what are the best to inculcate in your diet is the question! Among several sea foods, salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel are the healthiest to add in your diet."
Also read: Eat Fish To Live Longer- Know All About It
Delhi based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan said, "Fish is not only a high protein sea food, it also contains omega 3 fatty acids that help in fighting depression and anxiety and also reduces the risk of cardio vascular diseases. Apart from fish other sea food that you could opt for is high in proteins and low in calories delicious prawns. Prawns are also a rich source of selenium that is a powerful antioxidant. Packed with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin E, Vitamin C, zinc, selenium, calcium and iron. Oysters are also a high protein sea food item that can be added to your meal easily."
You must include these fish in your diet for quick weight loss:
1. Tuna
Tuna has the highest protein content as compared to other types of fish. Fresh tuna is satiating and is rich in vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B 12 and vitamin B 6. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "Tuna, a meaty fish with a texture like satiating steak- has to offer fifty grams of protein, significant levels of vitamin A, B6 and B12."
2. Cod
This white, mild fish is the best option for people who are trying to shed those extra kilos. Low in calories and high protein and vitamin B levels, this fish is extremely nutrient-dense. This fish may be a little bland in taste so you pair the fish with some strong flavors like lemon, pepper, chilies and parsley, olives or other vegetables.
3. Mackerel
This nutrient king fish is loaded with a healthy dose of minerals like magnesium and vitamin like B 6, D and B 12. Rich in protein you can include this fatty fish in your diet easily if you want to shed those extra kilos. "Mackerel being a great source of essential nutrients also includes protein with thirty eight per cent of value in per hundred grams," said nutritionist Nmami.
4. Salmon
This meaty fish is loaded with healthy fats and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Salmon is one of the best proteins you can add to your diet. Try roasting the fish and then add some lemon or pepper to it. "About salmon, you must have definitely heard of- it's encumbered with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals which include fifty per cent of daily vitamin B6 and also ninety per cent of your daily vitamin B12 and not forgetting about protein, it carters forty per cent of it per hundred grams, said nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.
Also read: 9 Healthiest Varieties Of Oily Fish
5. Sardines
Sardines are another oily fish, with numerous health benefits. Sardines are rich in minerals like calcium, iron, selenium, protein, vitamin B-12, and omega-3 fatty acids. People should avoid canned or frozen sardines. Even if they are buying canned sardines they should check the nutritional label for its oil and sodium content. Nmami Agarwal further added, "Sardines are the tiny fishes packed with nutritional punch like calcium and vitamin B12 along with protein having fifty per cent of it per hundred grams."
6. Trout
Trout is packed with almost all the nutrients you would need. It has all the essential minerals like calcium, iron, copper, magnesium. You could try adding it to your sandwiches, soups and stews.
Also read: 13 Health Benefits Of Fish Oil You Never Knew
(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.