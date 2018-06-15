ASK OUR EXPERTS

The Perfect Vegetarian Diet Plan For Bodybuilders

The Perfect Vegetarian Diet Plan For Bodybuilders

Not only non-vegetarian foods but vegetarian foods can also help in achieve the amount of protein required by a body. Here's a vegetarian diet plan for bodybuilders.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 15, 2018 04:18 IST
3-Min Read
The Perfect Vegetarian Diet Plan For Bodybuilders

With workout, diet is an equally important aspect of bodybuilding

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is important for bodybuilders with a vegetarian diet to get calories
  2. Legumes, tofu and dairy foods can provide the body with enough nutrients
  3. Quinoa instead of brown rice can provide the body with proteins
Be it Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 or Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, be it John Abraham in Force 2 or Ranveer Singh in Ramleela, they all had one thing in common; their amazing physique. Those 6 pack abs (or 8 pack abs!) that the handsome hunks of Bollywood built in like no time have given serious fitness goals to all the boys out there. That is one of the reasons why more number of boys are seen lifting weight at the gym. Well, workout is one aspect of bodybuilding; diet is equally important. We all know that the most important component of a bodybuilder's diet is protein. But it is believed that the access to protein is limited to non-vegetarians; then how can vegetarians be bodybuilders? To begin with, let's get this straight; meat-based foods are not the only sources of protein. Vegetarian foods can also make up for protein requirements; all you need to know is how to incorporate protein-rich foods in your diet to build the perfect body.
 
vegetarian diet

Vegetarian foods can also make up for protein requirements in the body
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Foods You Should Never Eat Before A Workout​

Here's what a vegetarian diet plan should look like for bodybuilders.

Morning

2 boiled eggs with veg sandwich (2 multigrain bread), and 4 or 5 almonds with black Coffee

Lunch

1 chapatti with mix Vegetables +Boil dal (green-yellow) with broccoli salad and a small bowl of curd

Evening

Half apple/kiwi/ half banana with green tea (1 cup) and diet chidwa (rice flakes)

Dinner

1 small bowl of brown rice with vegetable soup plus broccoli salad

Bed Time

Lukewarm water or green tea (1 cup)

But besides this, some basic things need to be taken care of while following a vegetarian diet for bodybuilding. Take a look.

1. Get sufficient calories

One of the most important rules to follow when on a vegetarian diet for bodybuilding is getting enough calories. If you do not get enough calories, your body may turn the limited amount of protein into fuel and use it up during workouts. This way, you might not build muscle mass but notice a deficit.

Also read: 5 Side Effects Of Protein Powders You Must Know

2. Eat more fruits and veggies

In order to get more calories, eat more fruits and vegetables. There are a number of vegetarian sources of protein like legumes, tofu, dairy foods and more. These will give your body all the essential nutrients it needs and keep the immune system strong as well.

 
fruits

Eating lots of fruits can boost your immune system

3. Do not avoid legumes and chickpeas

If you are a vegetarian and looking for ways to build lean muscle mass, do not miss chickpeas and legumes. It is a good source of low-fat carbs which will add proteins to your body as well.

Also read: Here's How Peanuts And Chickpeas May Lower Your Cholesterol And Improve Blood Pressure

4. Go for quinoa instead of rice

While rice would add carbs to your body, quinoa would add proteins. Quinoa would taste like brown rice but the nutritional value of this food will be far from brown rice. Quinoa is a complete protein source which is why it would promote muscle-building.

 
quinoa

Rice adds carbs to the body, while quinoa adds proteins

Also read: Quinoa Or Indian Grains: Which One Is Healthier For Weight Loss?

5. Keep alternating your food choices

It is important for you to keep varying your diet as well. Eating the same foods over and over again will be monotonous for your taste buds and soon your body may even stop responding to it the way it should. A higher and better variety of foods in your diet will add more nutrition to your body, as per its requirements.

6. Use nuts as your fuel

While non-vegetarian bodybuilders may fill up on grilled chicken to fuel their workouts, vegetarians can make use of nuts. They are a healthy source of fats and proteins which can help you stay energized throughout your workout and can help you gain muscle mass easily.

 
nuts

Nuts are a healthy source of fats and proteins

Also read: Here's Why Nuts Are Your Heart's Best Buddies

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this 



