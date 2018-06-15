The Perfect Vegetarian Diet Plan For Bodybuilders
Not only non-vegetarian foods but vegetarian foods can also help in achieve the amount of protein required by a body. Here's a vegetarian diet plan for bodybuilders.
With workout, diet is an equally important aspect of bodybuilding
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is important for bodybuilders with a vegetarian diet to get calories
- Legumes, tofu and dairy foods can provide the body with enough nutrients
- Quinoa instead of brown rice can provide the body with proteins
Here's what a vegetarian diet plan should look like for bodybuilders.
Morning
2 boiled eggs with veg sandwich (2 multigrain bread), and 4 or 5 almonds with black Coffee
Lunch
1 chapatti with mix Vegetables +Boil dal (green-yellow) with broccoli salad and a small bowl of curd
Evening
Half apple/kiwi/ half banana with green tea (1 cup) and diet chidwa (rice flakes)
Dinner
1 small bowl of brown rice with vegetable soup plus broccoli salad
Bed Time
Lukewarm water or green tea (1 cup)
But besides this, some basic things need to be taken care of while following a vegetarian diet for bodybuilding. Take a look.
1. Get sufficient calories
One of the most important rules to follow when on a vegetarian diet for bodybuilding is getting enough calories. If you do not get enough calories, your body may turn the limited amount of protein into fuel and use it up during workouts. This way, you might not build muscle mass but notice a deficit.
Also read: 5 Side Effects Of Protein Powders You Must Know
2. Eat more fruits and veggies
In order to get more calories, eat more fruits and vegetables. There are a number of vegetarian sources of protein like legumes, tofu, dairy foods and more. These will give your body all the essential nutrients it needs and keep the immune system strong as well.
3. Do not avoid legumes and chickpeas
If you are a vegetarian and looking for ways to build lean muscle mass, do not miss chickpeas and legumes. It is a good source of low-fat carbs which will add proteins to your body as well.
Also read: Here's How Peanuts And Chickpeas May Lower Your Cholesterol And Improve Blood Pressure
4. Go for quinoa instead of rice
While rice would add carbs to your body, quinoa would add proteins. Quinoa would taste like brown rice but the nutritional value of this food will be far from brown rice. Quinoa is a complete protein source which is why it would promote muscle-building.
5. Keep alternating your food choices
It is important for you to keep varying your diet as well. Eating the same foods over and over again will be monotonous for your taste buds and soon your body may even stop responding to it the way it should. A higher and better variety of foods in your diet will add more nutrition to your body, as per its requirements.
6. Use nuts as your fuel
While non-vegetarian bodybuilders may fill up on grilled chicken to fuel their workouts, vegetarians can make use of nuts. They are a healthy source of fats and proteins which can help you stay energized throughout your workout and can help you gain muscle mass easily.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this