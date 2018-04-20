5 Side Effects Of Protein Powders You Must Know
While protein powders are considered to be safe for everyone, they have certain side effects which make their consumption quite debatable
Protein powder can hamper your digestive system
Protein powders are dietary supplements that people take in order to gain more muscle mass. Protein powders are common among gym-goers, and so-called body builders who aspire to have a strong and muscular body. While protein powders are considered to be safe for everyone, they have certain side effects which make their consumption quite debatable. Whey protein is the most common protein supplement that gym goers and body builders take. It comprised a collection of globular proteins which are isolated from the liquid material. The liquid material is created as a by-product of cheese production. These globular proteins can do more harm to your body than benefit it.
Following are some side effects of consuming protein powders you must know:
1. They can cause acne
Gastrointestinal problems can cause inflammation. Protein powders like whey protein have some hormones and bioactive peptides which can increase production of sebum. Studies also show that consuming protein supplements can increase incidence of acne.
2. Unbalanced nutrient composition
Protein powders are considered to have an unbalanced nutrient composition as compared to natural sources of protein such as meat, milk and eggs. Protein powders are more protein dense, and consuming then can create an imbalance of nutrient composition in the body.
3. They destabilise gut microbiota
Whey milk is the kind of milk which has concentrated sources of certain compounds. Antibacterial compounds like lactoferrin in whey milk can cause issues for adult gut flora. They can lead to an upset stomach and cause gastrointestinal problems.
4. They are toxic
Experts recommend that body builders who take protein powders should consumed the ones from reputed companies. Some companies which manufacture these protein powders contain highly toxic metals such as lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury. Consuming these toxic metals can be very harmful for your body. They can cause headaches, fatigue, constipation and pain in muscles and joints.
5. They can increase insulin levels
Protein powders with whey protein can increase postprandial insulin and basal insulin-like growth factor-I plasma levels. Consuming protein powders after workouts can contribute to an increase in insulin levels in the body.
Nonetheless, protein powders have been there for years and people have been consuming them quite regularly. People have reported to have improved body compositions when they consumed protein powders along with a healthy workout regime. Protein powders can improve your exercise performance, especially if you include weight training and resistance training in your workout regime. Rice protein powder can help in improving your power, strength and muscle mass.
Hence, protein powders must be consumed in limited quantities only. People who consume them to increase muscle mass must do so by checking ingredients and nutrient composition. Also, not to forget that consuming natural sources of protein is the best way to have a fit and healthy body.
