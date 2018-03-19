Tofu Vs Paneer: Which Is Healthier For Weight Loss
Nutritionally, paneer can be substituted with tofu as a healthier option for people on a weight loss regime.
Tofu and paneer are quite similar to each other in texture
HIGHLIGHTS
- Paneer has higher protein content as compared to tofu
- Tofu is healthier for people on a weight loss regime
- Tofu helps in lowering levels of LDL cholesterol in the body
Tofu or paneer... which is healthier? The choice seems quite difficult to make. Paneer is a dairy product which is consumed widely in all parts of India. It is a part of numerous delicacies and dishes like shahi paneer and paneer bhurji are common to a lot of Indian households. Paneer is considered to be a good source of protein and calcium. Tofu, on the other hand, is prepared from soy milk and has a texture similar to paneer. But which is healthier of the two? Let's take a look at the nutrient content of paneer and tofu...
1. Protein
As mentioned above, paneer is quite popular for its protein content. 100 gms serving of paneer can contain around 18.3 gms of protein. It is a good source of protein, especially for vegetarians.
Tofu's protein content is quite low when compared to paneer. 100 gms serving of tofu has about 6.9 gms of protein, since it is made from soy milk.
2. Iron
Tofu can be a better option as compared to paneer when it comes to iron content. Tofu has high levels of iron and it can be a great food options for people suffering from anaemia.
3. Fat
Paneer is often considered to be a food which is good for weight loss. It is high in protein and helps in keeping full for a long time. But the content of fat in 100 gms serving of paneer is about 20.8 gms.
Whereas, the fat content in tofu is comparatively low. 100 gms serving of tofu contains only about 2.7 gms. Thus, tofu can be an excellent replacement for paneer for people who are looking forward to lose weight.
4. Carbohydrates
Though it is high in fat and calories, paneer is fewer carbs as compared to tofu. 100 gms serving of paneer will have only 1.2 gms of carbs. Tofu is said to have almost double the amount of carbs as paneer.
5. Calories
Calories in paneer are more than calories in tofu. 100 gms serving of paneer can have as much as 265 calories and 100 gms serving of tofu has about 62 calories. Again, tofu proves to be a better option for people on weight loss regime.
6. Calcium
Paneer is better than tofu when it comes to their calcium content. 100 gms serving of paneer contains somewhere around 208 mg of calcium.
100 gms serving of tofu will have around 130 mg of calcium. Thus, for stronger bones and teeth, paneer can be the preferred option.
So, which of the two is actually healthier?
Nutritionally, paneer can be substituted with tofu as a better option for people on a weight loss regime. However, it might not be considered feasible to give up on paneer entirely, since its protein and calcium content are crucial for our health.
Paneer can be consumed in moderate quantities. Because of its carb content, tofu might not be a feasible option for diabetics. They can have it under the supervision of a doctor.
How to incorporate tofu in your diet?
Tofu is a food item which is easily available in the market. You can cook it just like you cook other vegetables and replace it with paneer wherever possible.
Speaking of some health benefits of tofu, it can help in lowering levels of LDL cholesterol in the body. Phytoestrogens in plant-based foods like tofu have a structure which is similar to female hormone oestrogen. It mimics the action of oestrogen in the body and is also known to reduce risks of breast cancer.
Menopausal women can rely on tofu for production of oestrogen. It also helps bringing down the incidence of hot flashes in women.
