5 Foods That Have More Proteins Than Eggs
Eggs are not the only rich source of proteins. Some foods are much higher in terms of protein content. Check here.
Eggs are not the only protein-rich food, there are more options
HIGHLIGHTS
- An egg may look small but it is power-packed with proteins
- If you are allergic to eggs, you can opt for chicken
- One ounce of mozzarella and cheddar contain 6.5 grams of protein
An egg may look small but it is power-packed with proteins. This little food item can be eaten in any form and at any time of the day. It is low in calories and keeps you satiated for a long period of time. However, not everyone can have eggs. These include vegetarians, vegans, and people who are allergic to eggs. This does not mean that this set of people will not get access to their daily requirement of proteins. Luckily, there are some foods which have much more proteins as compared to eggs.
Also read: Top 5 Protein Sources For Vegetarians
Here's a list of 5 foods which have much more proteins than eggs. Take a look.
1. Chicken
If you are allergic to eggs, you can opt for chicken. It is an affordable and versatile protein-rich food. Half a cup of cooked chicken contains 22 grams of protein which is much more than the protein content of eggs. Chicken tastes well and can be included in many dishes.
2. Cottage cheese (paneer)
Cottage cheese or paneer is another protein-rich option you can choose. This dairy product is high in terms of protein and low in calories. Besides, it is much more affordable than other dairy products. So it will not cost you a bomb to include paneer in your daily diet. Four ounces of cottage cheese contains 14 grams of protein, again, much more than eggs. So is the case with tofu. Four grams of tofu contains 10 grams of protein.
Also read: Can you suggest a protein rich diet for a vegetarian?
3. Cheese (mozzarella and cheddar)
These popular cheese varieties are one of the reasons why pizza cannot be considered completely unhealthy. One ounce of mozzarella and cheddar contain 6.5 grams of protein. And these cheeses are not just rich in protein, they are rich in vitamin D, calcium and healthy fats which keep your bones strong even in old age. Mozzarella and cheddar are rich in satiating proteins which is why you do not feel hungry after a short span of time.
4. Beans
When we say beans, we refer to all sorts of beans, mung beans, black beans and kidney beans. This popular Asian staple is high in terms of proteins, iron, and potassium. The best part about them is the fact that they retain their vitamin C content even after boiling. They are also rich in antioxidants which protect the brain cells against damage from free radicals. Half a cup of boiled beans contains as many as 7.3 grams of protein. The best part about these beans is that they have a low-glycemic index which prevents blood sugar levels from spiking too often.
5. Broccoli
Broccoli is highly nutritious. It is loaded with vitamin K, C and fiber and lots of protein. If we compare it with other vegetables, the protein content of this veggie is the highest. One cup of broccoli contains 3 grams of protein.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.