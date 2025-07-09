Kidney Stones? These Foods Might Be An Enemy
Being aware of these "enemy" foods can help those prone to stones prevent recurrence and protect their kidney health. Here we share foods to avoid if you have kidney stones.
Kidney stones are hard mineral and salt deposits that form in the kidneys when urine becomes too concentrated, allowing these substances to crystallise and stick together. They can vary in size and cause severe pain, especially when passing through the urinary tract. While genetics, dehydration, and certain health conditions contribute to their formation, diet plays a major role too. Some foods can increase levels of oxalate, calcium, uric acid, or sodium in the urine, compounds that can contribute to kidney stone formation. Being aware of these "enemy" foods can help those prone to stones prevent recurrence and protect their kidney health. In this article, we share foods to avoid if you have kidney stones.
10 Foods that might be the enemy if you have kidney stones
1. Spinach
Spinach is high in oxalates, which bind with calcium in the kidneys to form calcium oxalate stones, the most common type. While it's nutritious, consuming large amounts can raise the risk, especially when not balanced with calcium-rich foods.
2. Beets
Like spinach, beets contain high oxalate levels. People who are prone to calcium oxalate stones should limit beetroot and beet juice, as regular consumption can significantly increase oxalate buildup in urine.
3. Nuts and seeds
Although healthy in moderation, nuts like almonds, cashews, and peanuts are oxalate-rich. For those with a history of kidney stones, consuming these in excess may worsen the risk of recurrence.
4. Chocolate
Dark chocolate and cocoa are surprisingly high in oxalates. While small amounts occasionally may be fine, regular or excessive consumption can be problematic for people susceptible to kidney stones.
5. Tea
Black tea is another oxalate-heavy beverage. Drinking too much especially without enough water can raise oxalate levels and contribute to stone formation. Herbal teas with lower oxalate content can be better alternatives.
6. Red meat
Red meat is high in purines, which can increase uric acid levels in the body. Excessive uric acid can lead to uric acid stones. Cutting back on animal protein can help prevent these types of stones from forming.
7. Sodium-rich processed foods
High-sodium diets cause calcium to be excreted more in the urine, promoting calcium stone formation. Canned soups, chips, fast food, and other salty snacks are best minimised for kidney health.
8. Cola and sugary drinks
Cola contains phosphoric acid, which may contribute to stone formation. Sugary sodas and beverages can also increase uric acid and reduce urine volume, both risk factors for kidney stones.
9. Rhubarb
This vegetable is another oxalate-rich food that can spike levels in the urine. Its sharp sourness is matched by its strong effect on kidney stone formation in sensitive individuals.
10. Vitamin C supplements
High doses of vitamin C can be metabolised into oxalate in the body. Regular intake of large amounts may raise the risk of oxalate stones and should be avoided without medical guidance.
For individuals prone to kidney stones, understanding these dietary triggers is crucial. Staying hydrated, balancing intake of calcium and oxalates, and reducing salt and animal protein can go a long way in preventing painful stone episodes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
