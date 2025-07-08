Home »  Cancer »  10 Foods To Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer

In this article, we share a list of foods you can have to reduce risk of colon cancer.
Certain dietary choices can play a key role in reducing the risk of colon cancer

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the large intestine (colon) or rectum. It often begins as small, noncancerous clumps of cells called polyps that can develop into cancer over time. Common risk factors include age, family history, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and a diet low in fibre and high in red or processed meats. Fortunately, certain dietary choices can play a key role in reducing the risk of colon cancer. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can have to reduce risk of colon cancer.

10 Foods to reduce risk of colon cancer



1. Leafy green vegetables



These are rich in fibre, folate, and antioxidants like lutein and carotenoids. They help flush out toxins, reduce inflammation in the colon, and support regular bowel movements, which lower the chances of polyps and cancer formation.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

These vegetables contain sulforaphane, a plant compound known for its cancer-fighting properties. Studies show that these veggies can inhibit the growth of cancer cells and detoxify the body of harmful carcinogens.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains are packed with dietary fibre, which adds bulk to stool and promotes faster elimination of waste, reducing the contact time of potential carcinogens with the colon lining. They also improve gut health and reduce inflammation.

4. Beans and legumes

Rich in resistant starch and soluble fibre, legumes help nourish beneficial gut bacteria. This process produces short-chain fatty acids that have anti-cancer properties and reduce inflammation in the colon.

5. Berries

Berries are loaded with powerful antioxidants such as anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and vitamin C. These compounds help protect colon cells from oxidative stress and DNA damage that could lead to cancer.

6. Fatty fish

Omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish have been linked to lower levels of inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of omega-3-rich fish may help reduce the risk of colon cancer by decreasing the inflammatory response in the digestive tract.

7. Garlic

Garlic contains sulphur compounds that activate liver enzymes to destroy carcinogens. Its antibacterial properties also support gut health and may reduce the formation of cancer-causing substances in the colon.

8. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It may slow the growth of cancer cells and prevent the spread of tumours, making it a valuable addition to a colon-friendly diet.

9. Yogurt and probiotic foods

Probiotics promote a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a major role in immune defence and inflammation control. Regular intake of yogurt with live cultures can help maintain digestive balance and lower the risk of colon issues.

10. Nuts

Nuts provide fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants like selenium and vitamin E. These nutrients combat oxidative stress and support colon health. Moderate consumption of nuts has been linked to a reduced risk of colorectal cancer.

Foods rich in fibre, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties help maintain digestive health, support the gut microbiome, and may prevent the development of cancerous cells in the colon.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

