Best Immunity-Boosting Foods To Prevent Viral Illness This Monsoon
Here, we have a list of immunity-boosting foods you must add to your monsoon diet.
Vitamin C rich foods are essential for a healthy immune system
The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also increases the risk of infections and illnesses. Increased humidity and dampness provide a favourable environment for infection-causing organisms to thrive. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to maintain a strong immune system. Boosting immunity during this time helps the body fend off common ailments like colds, flu, and other infections. Here, we have a list of immunity-boosting foods you must add to your monsoon diet.
Immunity-boosting foods you must add to your monsoon diet
1. Turmeric
Haldi or turmeric is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric can strengthen the immune system and fight off infections. It can be added to various dishes or consumed as a golden milk.
2. Citrus fruits
Fruits like oranges, lemons, and guavas are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system.
3. Amla
The Indian Gooseberry is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It can help boost immunity and aid in digestion. Amla can be consumed raw, as juice, or in powdered form.
4. Moringa leaves
Studies suggest that moringa can help fight against foodborne bacterial infections. Additionally, moringa leaves can help boost liver health, treat upset stomach, improve cardiovascular health and reduce blood pressure.
5. Probiotic foods
Fermented foods like yogurt and buttermilk can promote gut health, which is closely linked to a strong immune system.
6. Tulsi
Tulsi or holy basil is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that can help boost immunity. You can brew tusli leaves or consume them raw.
7. Garlic
Renowned for its immune-boosting qualities, garlic can be added to a variety of dishes and is particularly beneficial when consumed raw.
Including these foods in your diet can help strengthen your immunity during the monsoon and keep infections at bay. Remember to also stay hydrated and maintain proper hygiene to combat the challenges of the rainy season!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.