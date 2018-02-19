ASK OUR EXPERTS

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Apples You Never Knew

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Apples You Never Knew

There's a lot of research done on the health benefits of apples and doctors and nutritionists have continued to recommend consuming apples on a daily basis.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 19, 2018 06:35 IST
3-Min Read
Eating apples is also a good way of consuming your daily dose of recommended fibre

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Apples are helpful for controlling diabetes
  2. Apples are good for dental care
  3. Apples are helpful in reducing weakness

An apple a day keeps the doctor away! This is an age-old saying that our parents and grandparents have told to make sure that we eat enough apples. There's a lot of research done on the health benefits of apples and doctors and nutritionists have continued to recommend consuming apples on a daily basis. One of the most popular fruits in the fruit family, apples have been grown for centuries throughout Asia and Europe. Let's see what is it that makes apples so popular and healthy...

apples offer a number of health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

There is a long list of the many health benefits of apples. They are rich in Vitamin C, K, B6 and riboflavin. Minerals like copper, magnesium, potassium and manganese are all present in apples. Eating apples is also a good way of consuming your daily dose of recommended fibre.

Here are some other health benefits of eating apples:

1. Improves digestion

The fibre content in apples helps in improving the process of digestion. They ensure smoother bowel movements and are known to prevent stomach disorders and constipation.

2. Aids weight loss

Fibre content in apples can make you feel full and keep you satiated for long. They reduce appetite and prevent overeating. This makes apples a perfect fruit for weight loss.

weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Controls diabetes

It is extremely essential for diabetics to control their blood sugar level. Polyphenols in apples help in reducing carb uptake in the body. Reducing carb uptake in the body helps in preventing fluctuations of blood sugar levels in the blood stream. Furthermore, the polyphenols in apples help in stimulating insulin receptors in the cells.

Also read: These 7 Superfoods Can Reverse Your Diabetes

4. Helpful in treating anaemia

People suffering from anaemia are often suggested to consume apples since they are a rich source of iron. Iron is crucial for the metabolism of red blood cells.

5. Prevents heart diseases

Apples are considered excellent for heart health. They reduce cholesterol levels in the body and build powerful defensive mechanism against cardiovascular diseases. Antioxidant properties in apples reduce fat oxidation and neutralises fats found in the blood vessels that can exert excess pressure. Quercetin, a flavonoid in apples reduces inflammation in blood vessels. This is the reason why apples are considered strong heart boosters.

6. Improves intestinal health

Apples are known to improve the functioning of bacteria in large intestines. They improve metabolism in the digestive tract. They help in eliminating harmful bacteria and toxins from the body.

7. Reduce weakness

People who usually feel weak and fragile are recommended to eat apples as it helps in increasing vitality and vigour. This is the reason why patients are given apples in illness. Apples are helpful in detoxifying the body and improving overall health. They are extremely helpful in keeping muscle weakness at bay.

8. Improves vision

Apples are known to improve eyesight and make eyes stronger. Flavonoid compounds and antioxidant phytonutrients reduce the effect of free radicals on eyes and prevent many eye diseases.
 

purple eyes disorder

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles With These Remedies​

9. Skin care

Antioxidants in apples are considered good for skin health. Regular consumption of apples prevents skin conditions like wrinkles, premature aging and spots to name a few.

neck and skincare

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Dental care

It is said that apples aid cleaning of the teeth and gums. It also helps in reducing incidence of tooth cavities. The fibre content in apples has antibacterial properties that contribute to keeping bacteria and viruses away from the body. 

teeth

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tartar In Teeth Naturally

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.​



