Here's How You Can Use Ajwain And Hing To Ease Gassiness And Indigestion
Ajwain and hing for indigestion: Popular causes of gassiness and indigestion include overeating, smoking cigarettes and long gap between meals to name a few. Read more to know how ajwain and hing can help in easing gassiness and indigestion.
Ajwain or and hing or are popular for easing gassiness and indigestion.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bloating, stomach pain and cramps are risk factors of gassiness
- Ajwain is believed to have several medicinal properties
- Hing has anti-flatulent, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory properties
Also read: 7 Indian Spices You Must Include In Your Daily Diet
Ajwain
As part of Ayurveda, ajwain is believed to have several medicinal properties. It has a pungent taste to it and has a hot potency. In order to use ajwain for easing gassiness and indigestion, you can mix 1 tsp f ajwain seed powder in a 1 tsp of dried ginger powder. Add a pinch of black salt to the mixture. Consume 1 tsp of this mixture along with water in order to ease gassiness and indigestion.
It is because of thymol, a compound in ajwain, which helps in secreting gastric juices and aiding digestion. People who experience gassiness regularly can also try consuming ajwain water. All you need to do is boil water in carom seeds and drink it. It can help in easing gassiness and indigestion.
Also read: Ajwain Can Help Cut Belly Fat Post Delivery: Health Benefits
You can also simply consume ajwain with a little amount of black salt as an effective home remedy for dealing with gassiness and indigestion.
People suffering from gastritis can also benefit from ajwain. The aforementioned picture can be helpful in dealing with gas, indigestion and flatulence.
Ajwain is considered to be a natural home remedy for flatulence. You can soak ajwain in lime water and add black salt to the mixture. This mixture can be taken twice a day to ease gassiness and flatulence.
Hing
Hing or Asafoetida is also very beneficial for easing gassiness and indigestion. In fact, ajwain and hing can be consumed together for treating indigestion problems.
Hing is known to have anti-flatulent, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antispasmodic and laxative properties. Sedative qualities of hing can help in easing anxiety as well.
Hing also works as a local stimulant of mucous membranes, especially in the alimentary tract. It helps in keeping blood pressure under control.
In order to use hing for easing gassiness and indigestion, you mix a pinch of hing in 1/4 tsp ginger powder. Add some black in salt in the mixture and consume it with lukewarm water for reducing flatulence.
Also read: Asafoetida (Hing): 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Asafoetida (Hing)
You can also consume buttermilk with a pinch of hing as a natural and effective home remedy for gassiness bloating.
In order to treat stomach ache caused by indigestion, you can dissolve a piece of hing in water. Soak the solution in a cloth and use it as a fomentation on stomach for soothing stomach ache caused because of indigestion.
Besides, you can create a spice mixture for easing gassiness and indigestion. You would need 1 tbsp each of dried ginger, long pepper, curry leaves, ajwain, black pepper and jeera. Fry the mixture in sesame oil with 1 tsp of hing. Add some rock salt to it. You can have this natural medicines for dealing with many indigestion problems.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.