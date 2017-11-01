Home » Pregnancy » Ajwain Can Help Cut Belly Fat Post Delivery: Health Benefits
Ajwain Can Help Cut Belly Fat Post Delivery: Health Benefits
The benefits of carom seeds for pregnant women are many. This super spice is capable of treating ailments for both mom and baby.
Take a look at the many health benefits of carom seeds
HIGHLIGHTS
- The benefits of carom seeds for pregnant women are many
- Most of your weight loss will be owed to carom seed water
- Freshly prepared ajwain water reduces frequent crying for your baby
Generally, the benefits of ajwain are:
1. Stimulating appetite and improving digestion
2. Alleviating gas
3. Respiratory benefits and benefits to the kidney
Benefits of carom seeds for pregnant women
The very critical part in a woman’s life is when she carries a child in her womb. This is when she needs to take care of herself and the baby too. When expecting, a woman goes through morning sickness, stomach aches, heaviness, indigestion, constipation and much more. But what is important is to ensure that for such minor issues, medication is not opted for. This is when carom seeds come to play.
1. Strengthening immune system
2. Relieves constipation
3. Induces weight loss
4. Cuts extra belly fat after delivery
5. Reduces water retention and swelling
To prepare it, soak a tablespoon of ajwain in water overnight. Strain it in the morning and mix a spoonful of honey and drink it. Repeat this for 15-20 days and see the difference. You can also chew carom seeds in the morning before breakfast for inducing weight loss. Most of your weight loss will be owed to this drink.
Carom seed benefits are not just for the moms but for their babies too!
It can be used to relieve colic acid and gas problems for your baby. Just half-a-spoon of freshly prepared ajwain water will do the trick and reduce frequent crying for your baby.
Moms-to-be, take note of this recipe for relief from most of your ailments during and after pregnancy, remember the key ingredient 'ajwain'.
