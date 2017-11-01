ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Pregnancy »  Ajwain Can Help Cut Belly Fat Post Delivery: Health Benefits

Ajwain Can Help Cut Belly Fat Post Delivery: Health Benefits

The benefits of carom seeds for pregnant women are many. This super spice is capable of treating ailments for both mom and baby.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 1, 2017 03:17 IST
2-Min Read
Ajwain Can Help Cut Belly Fat Post Delivery: Health Benefits

Take a look at the many health benefits of carom seeds

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The benefits of carom seeds for pregnant women are many
  2. Most of your weight loss will be owed to carom seed water
  3. Freshly prepared ajwain water reduces frequent crying for your baby
Known across the globe for herbs and spices, our country is the land of flavours. Typically it is believed that spices are just elements of flavour, but they are no less than any medication, the only difference is that they are safer and chemical-free too. Ayurveda has it, how daily life habits and simple spices come with medicinal properties which cure minor to severe ailments. One such super-spice is the carom seed popularly known as ajwain. Ayurveda states carom seed to be a powerful cleanser. 

Generally, the benefits of ajwain are:

1.    Stimulating appetite and improving digestion
2.    Alleviating gas
3.    Respiratory benefits and benefits to the kidney

Benefits of carom seeds for pregnant women

The very critical part in a woman’s life is when she carries a child in her womb. This is when she needs to take care of herself and the baby too. When expecting, a woman goes through morning sickness, stomach aches, heaviness, indigestion, constipation and much more. But what is important is to ensure that for such minor issues, medication is not opted for. This is when carom seeds come to play. 
 
benefits of ajwain

Know the benefits of carom seeds
Photo Credit: iStock

The benefits of carom seeds for pregnant women are many. This powerful cleanser tends to be very helpful for a pregnant woman. Take a look at these benefits of carom seeds for expecting mothers:

1.    Strengthening immune system
2.    Relieves constipation
3.    Induces weight loss
4.    Cuts extra belly fat after delivery
5.    Reduces water retention and swelling

To prepare it, soak a tablespoon of ajwain in water overnight. Strain it in the morning and mix a spoonful of honey and drink it. Repeat this for 15-20 days and see the difference. You can also chew carom seeds in the morning before breakfast for inducing weight loss. Most of your weight loss will be owed to this drink. 
 
health benefits of ajwain

Carom seed water cuts post delivery belly fat
Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits of ajwain for the baby

Carom seed benefits are not just for the moms but for their babies too!
It can be used to relieve colic acid and gas problems for your baby. Just half-a-spoon of freshly prepared ajwain water will do the trick and reduce frequent crying for your baby. 
Moms-to-be, take note of this recipe for relief from most of your ailments during and after pregnancy, remember the key ingredient 'ajwain'. 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------