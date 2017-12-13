ASK OUR EXPERTS

8 Spices That Will Help You Stay Away From Diseases In Winter

8 Spices That Will Help You Stay Away From Diseases In Winter

Here is a list of spices from your kitchen that will help you have sickness-free winters!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 13, 2017 04:54 IST
3-Min Read
These spices are easily available in almost every Indian household

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Home remedies for fighting winter diseases
  2. Spices like turmeric and cinnamon help in boosting immune system
  3. Saffron helps in dealing with cold during seasonal changes

Winter can be a tough time for people who tend to have a weaker immune system. With constant changes in weather, where on some days it gets too foggy, windy or rainy or extremely chilly, you never know what ailment you might catch. Cough, cold and running nose are some of the most common diseases which affect people in winter. And no one is a fan of taking medications for diseases which they catch because of seasonal changes. Home remedies and naturally dealing with these infections is what many swear by.

So here are a few spices which are found in every Indian household that will help prevent sickness during winter:

1. Saffron

The spice of the royals, saffron offers several health benefits, including instant relieve from cold. You can add a few strands of saffron to milk and apply on your forehead. It is most likely that this will help treating your cold during seasonal changes.

saffron helps in fighting cold

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Turmeric

Having turmeric milk helps in boosting your immune system and keeps you away from various infections. The antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric are helpful in dealing with a number of diseases.

turmeric helps in fighting inflammation

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Ajwain - A Natural Remedy For Colds That Actually Works

3. Fenugreek

Fenugreek or methi seeds have excellent antiviral properties that can kill viruses that make you sneeze and give you sore throats.

fenugreek has antiviral properties

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Nutmeg

Nutmeg is warm in nature and has antibacterial properties that will boost your immune system. Adding nutmeg powder in hot milk along with a few drops of honey and cardamom will not only make for a soothing beverage, but will also keep your winter blues away.

nutmeg has antibacterial properties

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Black pepper

Black pepper has several antioxidants that improve the body's metabolism. Black pepper can be added to most Indian dishes, including your chai!

black pepper is good for cold

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Things You Should Not Do When You Have A Cold

6. Cloves

Cloves are full of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and dental-soothing properties. It is recognised for its medicinal properties all over the world, and also contributes to a unique flavour in several Indian dishes including biryani, pulao, salads and much more.

cloves has antiseptic properties

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Cardamom

Cardomom or elaichi is also rich in antioxidants that help in detoxification of the blood and also aids better digestion. It is a rich source of Vitamin C and is added as a flavouring agent to numerous Indian dishes. Additionally, people add it to their daily teas since it works wonders in keeping away symptoms of cold.

cardamom helps in dealing with cold

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Cinnamon

Cinnamon or dalchini has several healing properties and is a powerhouse of antioxidants. One can mix cinnamon with ginger in their daily tea and beat common cold quite conveniently. Cinnamon also boosts immunity and protects body from bacterial infections. 

cinnamon controls blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock


Also read: Sore Throat And Hoarseness Might Not Be Just A Cold



