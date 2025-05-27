Home »  Living Healthy »  Impact of Constipation on Your Body

Impact of Constipation on Your Body

Understanding the root causes and long-term consequences is essential for preventing further health issues and ensuring better digestive and overall well-being.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 27, 2025 06:55 IST
3-Min Read
Constipation is often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, but chronic constipation can significantly impact your health. Defined as having fewer than three bowel movements per week, constipation leads to hard, dry stools that are difficult to pass. It affects approximately 22% of the Indian population, particularly women and the elderly. According to the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO), persistent constipation can contribute to multiple complications beyond just abdominal discomfort. From haemorrhoids to mental stress, its effects are wide-ranging. Understanding the root causes and long-term consequences is essential for preventing further health issues and ensuring better digestive and overall well-being.

Why constipation should not be ignored

While occasional constipation is common, ongoing irregularity can disrupt your digestive system and affect various organs. Here's how constipation impacts the body over time. Health complications associated with chronic constipation.



1. Haemorrhoids and anal fissures

Straining during bowel movements puts pressure on rectal veins, leading to swollen blood vessels (haemorrhoids) or small tears in the anal lining (fissures), which can be painful and cause bleeding.



2. Bloating and abdominal pain

When stool stays in the colon too long, it ferments and releases gas. This leads to bloating, cramping, and a constant sense of fullness that can reduce appetite.

3. Rectal prolapse

In severe cases, chronic straining can cause the rectum to stretch and protrude from the anus. This condition requires medical intervention and may even need surgery.

4. Faecal impaction

Dry, hardened stool may get stuck in the intestines, causing a blockage. This is more common in the elderly and may require manual or surgical removal.

5. Poor gut health

Constipation slows the movement of food through the digestive tract, affecting gut bacteria balance. A sluggish gut may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases and even metabolic conditions.

6. Toxic build-up

Though controversial, some experts believe prolonged stool retention may allow toxins to reabsorb into the bloodstream, affecting liver function and causing fatigue or brain fog.

7. Mental health impact

Chronic constipation can cause psychological stress, anxiety, and even depression. The discomfort and embarrassment can lead to social withdrawal and lower quality of life.

8. Urinary issues

In women, a full rectum can press against the bladder, causing urinary retention or incontinence. This overlap between bowel and bladder function is especially seen in pelvic floor dysfunction.

When to see a doctor

If constipation lasts more than three weeks, causes bleeding, or is accompanied by unexplained weight loss, consult a healthcare provider. The Indian Society of Gastroenterology recommends increasing fibre intake, staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and reviewing medications that may contribute to constipation.

Constipation is more than just an uncomfortable pause in bowel activity, it can trigger serious health complications if left untreated. The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasises the importance of gut health as a cornerstone of overall wellness. Listen to your body's signals, maintain a balanced lifestyle, and don't hesitate to seek help when needed for long-term digestive health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

