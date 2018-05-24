Asafoetida (Hing): 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Asafoetida (Hing)
Asafoetida provides you with carbs, fiber, proteins, iron, riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus and carotene. Click here to know more about the health benefits of Asafoetida (hing).
Asafoetida is a latex gum extract from various species of the ferula plant
Asafoetida or hing is perhaps one of the most important ingredients of Indian food. This little spice gives your dals and curries a distinct aroma and a mouthwatering flavor. Asafoetida is a latex gum extract from various species of the ferula plant. The flavor and aroma of this spice takes every boring dish to a whole new level, both in terms of flavor and in terms of nutritional value. Yes, Asafoetida is that healthy! This little spice holds a special place in traditional medicine due to its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and sedative properties. Owing to the curative and therapeutic powers to hing, it is also termed as the Food of Gods. Asafoetida provides you with carbs, fiber, proteins, iron, riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus and carotene. So yes, with just a pinch of hing, you are adding both flavor to your food and nutrition to your body.
Here are 6 amazing health benefits of Asafoetida (hing). Take note:
1. Treats stomach problems
Asafoetida has the ability to treat stomach problems. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of this spice help you treat problems like indigestion, nausea, intestinal gas and worms, and IBS. This spice can also help you get rid of food poisoning. Just a pinch of Asafoetida in your food can help you deal with these problems. You can also try adding small of this spice to a glass of water and drinking it daily for the same effect. Drink this right after your meals.
2. Cure for respiratory problems
Respiratory problems like cough, bronchitis, asthma and cold can be treated with the help of Asafoetida. All this is attributed to the anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties of this spice. Hing acts as a respiratory stimulant which can help you get rid of chest congestion and phlegm. Grind some Asafoetida with water to make a paste. Rub it thoroughly on your chest to get relief from cough. You can also mix one and half teaspoon each of Asafoetida, dry ginger and honey and have it three times a day for relief from dry cough, asthma and bronchitis.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Relief from menstrual cramps
This little spice is a real boon for women, especially for those who deal with heavy and painful periods. It can also help with irregular periods. Hing boosts progesterone production; this slows down blood flow and provides relief from menstrual cramps as well. All you need to do is mix half a teaspoon of Asafoetida with fenugreek power and add it to a cup of buttermilk. Drink this twice or thrice a day to get relief from menstrual cramps.
4. Lowers blood pressure
Asafoetida is a natural blood thinner which helps you lower blood pressure. Coumarin in this spice promotes blood thinning, eases blood flow and prevents blood clotting. Scientists have extracted some phytochemicals from this spice which have proved beneficial for heart health.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Lowering blood sugar levels
Some animal studies show that Asafoetida can be helpful in keeping blood sugar levels under control. It prevents sudden spikes thereby benefitting the health of diabetics. Phenolic acids like tannins and ferulic acids in Asafoetida extract have proven beneficial for the health of diabetics.
6. Treatment for impotency
Impotency or erectile dysfunction is a condition of poor and unstable erections in men. It can be treated medical and natural techniques but what we recommend here is Asafoetida. For ages this spice has been used to treat impotency in men. An Egyptian study also reveals that this spice can be helpful in treating genital infections. Fry one-fourth of a teaspoon of Asafoetida in some clarified butter. Mix it with half a teaspoon of the latex of a banyan tree and some honey. Take this every morning for 40 days; at the end of this period you are likely to experience improvement in your condition.