Health Benefits Of Black Salt For Your Hair, Skin And Body
Black salt is the healthier cousin of regular table salt is rich in some vital minerals and nutrients for your body.
Black salt can be beneficial for your skin, hair, and body as well
Black salt or kala namak is one of the most popular home remedies for nausea and indigestion. Just a pinch of black salt under the tongue could be very helpful in treating nausea. Not to forget, its slightly sour flavor makes it a perfect add-on to a refreshing glass of soda or to the salad. But there are many other health benefits associated with it. Black salt can be beneficial for your skin, hair, and body as well. This healthier cousin of regular table salt is rich in some vital minerals and nutrients for your body.
So without much delay, let's explore the most popular benefits of black salt for your skin, hair and body. Keep reading...
1. Soft and beautiful skin
Black salt can be used for skin care. With the kind of disturbance caused by chemical soaps and face products to our skin, it is always better to look for safer and natural alternatives. One such safer alternative is black salt. All you need to do is add a pinch of black salt to lukewarm bath water. Now just soak yourself in this water, sit back and relax. It will help in treating cracked, swollen skin. It is also helpful in treating warts and sprains. When you come out of the bath, you will surely feel rejuvenated. However, if you have a sensitive skin, make sure that the water is not too hot else it can cause irritation and itching.
If you are suffering from a wide variety of hair problems like weak, damaged and thin hair, we have a simple solution to offer. Keep all this expensive tonics and supplements aside and stick to natural remedies. One of the most effective natural remedies for damaged hair is black salt. Just a pinch of black salt contains a wide variety of nutrients which are essential for better hair growth. It is also essential for stronger and split-end free hair. If you are suffering from any of these problems, or even dandruff and hair thinning for that matter, just add a pinch of black salt to tomato juice and drink it daily. This will promote stronger and healthier hair.
3. Treats acidity and nausea
While discussing the many health benefits of black salt, you simply can't miss mentioning its benefits for acidity. For years it has been used as a powerful home remedy for treating nausea and acidity. Its alkaline properties are effective in reducing acids inside the stomach. Plus its mineral content reduces the damage caused by an acid reflux.
4. Preventing muscle spasms and cramps
If you are dealing with muscles cramps and spasms, use black salt. Black salt is rich in potassium which plays an important role in making the muscles function properly. Plus, it is essential for the proper absorption of a particular mineral in your body. Therefore, black salt is a healthier alternative for regular table salt. It is much safer and a healthier alternative for keeping muscle spasms and cramps at bay.
5. Cures respiratory diseases
If you are experiencing respiratory problems due to a clogged nose or a sore throat, use black salt. Just put some black salt in your inhaler and take it twice a day. Inhaling black salt has been recognized as a powerful home remedy for curing respiratory ailments, especially for people dealing with allergies and sinuses.
6. Aids weight loss
So we all know that regular salt, if taken in excess quantities, can lead to weight gain. But there is one way to prevent this from happening, just replace regular salt with black salt. It has a dissolving and disintegrating effect on stomach enzymes and lipids which prevents fat from accumulating.
7. Controls cholesterol levels
If you have fluctuating cholesterol levels, start consuming more of black salt. Black salt promotes blood thinning which improves blood circulation to the entire body. As a result, it reduces cholesterol levels and controls blood pressure.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.