9 Spices Which Can Help In Treating Frequent Gas And Flatulence
The frequency of gas pain, flatulence and bloating can be exacerbated by anything which causes diarrhea and constipation. Try these spices that will help in controlling frequent gas and flatulence.
The inability to pass gas can cause pain, flatulence and bloating
HIGHLIGHTS
- Being unable to pass gas can cause pain and discomfort
- Chewing gum, overeating and smoking cigarettes can cause gas
- Spices like ginger, garlic and turmeric can help in dealing with gas
If any of the above ways don't work, you can try the following spices in order to prevent gas and flatulence:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric can help in reducing symptoms of gas and bloating in people who suffer from indigestion. Add turmeric to your food to prevent frequent gas and flatulence.
2. Garlic
Including garlic in your diet can help in preventing gas, flatulence and bloating. Garlic is especially helpful during a bloating detox as it works against unwanted yeasts in the gut.
3. Star anise
Star anise is a spice which helps calm down spasms in the stomach. Relaxation properties in star anise also help in avoiding bloating. It prevents stomach tightening and cramping. You can add star anise to your tea or can even chew it after a meal. You can also try star anise seed water in order to treat gas and flatulence.
4. Enzymes
There are certain enzymes which can help your stomach break down food easily and make digestion much easier. Fruits like pineapple and papaya have enzymes like bromelain and papain respectively. This help in breaking down food and helps aid digestion. You can opt for eating these foods before your meals in order to prevent gas and flatulence.
5. Ginger
Ginger is very famous anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger help soothe the stomach. You can try ginger tea during or after meal in order to prevent gas and flatulence.
Also read: 8 Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Didn't Know
6. Mint
Mints like basil, peppermint and spearmint can help in reducing bloating. You can try mint after a meal in order to get rid of gas and flatulence. You can either opt for chewing mint leaves or have mint tea after dinner for effective results.
7. Fennel seeds and cardamom
Fennel seeds can work wonders when it comes to preventing gas and flatulence. You can add them in your tea or chew them after your meal in order to prevent these conditions. Also, you add half tsp of cardamom and fennel powder in warm water in order to deal with gas and flatulence. Chewing cardamom seeds can also help in dealing with gas and flatulence.
8. Probiotics
Probiotics are foods which feed on the good bacteria in your stomach and ease the digestion process. Lack of sufficient good bacteria in the stomach can make it difficult to break down food. It leaves room for fermentation and release gas. Kefir, kombucha, yogurt and sauerkraut are all good instances of probiotics.
9. Chamomile
While chamomile is popular for inducing sleep, it can help in dealing with frequent gas and flatulence as well. You can drink chamomile tea regularly in order to calm your stomach.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
