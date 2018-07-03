ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  9 Spices Which Can Help In Treating Frequent Gas And Flatulence

9 Spices Which Can Help In Treating Frequent Gas And Flatulence

The frequency of gas pain, flatulence and bloating can be exacerbated by anything which causes diarrhea and constipation. Try these spices that will help in controlling frequent gas and flatulence.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 3, 2018 12:44 IST
4-Min Read
9 Spices Which Can Help In Treating Frequent Gas And Flatulence

The inability to pass gas can cause pain, flatulence and bloating

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Being unable to pass gas can cause pain and discomfort
  2. Chewing gum, overeating and smoking cigarettes can cause gas
  3. Spices like ginger, garlic and turmeric can help in dealing with gas
On an average, an adult passes gas 13 to 21 times in a day. Gas is in fact, a normal part of the digestion process. But the problem starts when gas builds up in your intestines and you are unable to expel it. This is what causes pain and discomfort. The frequency of gas pain, flatulence and bloating can be exacerbated by anything which causes diarrhea and constipation. Also, chewing gum, overeating, smoking cigarettes and certain foods can cause gas. In case your gas makes you uneasy suddenly, causes distress and is accompanied with diarrhea, constipation and weight loss, do visit a doctor in order to determine the underlying cause behind frequent gas and flatulence. In order to prevent gas and flatulence, you should sit down during each meal and eat slowly. Avoid chewing gums, soda, carbonated beverages and smoking. Exercise regularly and try going for walks after a meal.
 
indigestion

The problem of of not being able to pass gas can cause extreme pain and uneasiness

Also read: Indigestion Home Remedies: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Indigestion

If any of the above ways don't work, you can try the following spices in order to prevent gas and flatulence:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric can help in reducing symptoms of gas and bloating in people who suffer from indigestion. Add turmeric to your food to prevent frequent gas and flatulence.

 
tumeric

Tumeric can cure bloating and indigestion
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Garlic

Including garlic in your diet can help in preventing gas, flatulence and bloating. Garlic is especially helpful during a bloating detox as it works against unwanted yeasts in the gut.
 

 
garlic

Garlic can help prevent frequent gas and flatulence
Photo credit: iStock

Also read: Garlic controls high blood pressure

3. Star anise

Star anise is a spice which helps calm down spasms in the stomach. Relaxation properties in star anise also help in avoiding bloating. It prevents stomach tightening and cramping. You can add star anise to your tea or can even chew it after a meal. You can also try star anise seed water in order to treat gas and flatulence.

 
star anise

Star anise can help aide bloating and stomach tightening
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Enzymes

There are certain enzymes which can help your stomach break down food easily and make digestion much easier. Fruits like pineapple and papaya have enzymes like bromelain and papain respectively. This help in breaking down food and helps aid digestion. You can opt for eating these foods before your meals in order to prevent gas and flatulence.
 

 
papaya

Papaya has an enzyme papain which helps in digestion
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ginger

Ginger is very famous anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger help soothe the stomach. You can try ginger tea during or after meal in order to prevent gas and flatulence.
 

 
ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 8 Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Didn't Know

6. Mint

Mints like basil, peppermint and spearmint can help in reducing bloating. You can try mint after a meal in order to get rid of gas and flatulence. You can either opt for chewing mint leaves or have mint tea after dinner for effective results.

mint

You can eat mint after meals to cure bloating and flatulence
 

7. Fennel seeds and cardamom

Fennel seeds can work wonders when it comes to preventing gas and flatulence. You can add them in your tea or chew them after your meal in order to prevent these conditions. Also, you add half tsp of cardamom and fennel powder in warm water in order to deal with gas and flatulence. Chewing cardamom seeds can also help in dealing with gas and flatulence.

fennel

Fennel is a great spice to aide flatulence and indigestion
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Probiotics

Probiotics are foods which feed on the good bacteria in your stomach and ease the digestion process. Lack of sufficient good bacteria in the stomach can make it difficult to break down food. It leaves room for fermentation and release gas. Kefir, kombucha, yogurt and sauerkraut are all good instances of probiotics.

 
yogurt

Pro-biotic yogurt is good for treating gas
Photo Credit: iStock

9. Chamomile

While chamomile is popular for inducing sleep, it can help in dealing with frequent gas and flatulence as well. You can drink chamomile tea regularly in order to calm your stomach.
 

chamomile

You can drink chamomile tea regularly in order to calm your stomach.

Also read: 7 Amazing Benefits Of Chamomile You Should Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


