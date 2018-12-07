10 Varieties Of Root Vegetables And Their Incredible Health Benefits
Vegetables like onion, radish, carrot, turnip and sweet potato all come under the category of root vegetables, which are delicious and super healthy. Following are the health benefits that they have to offer.
Vegetables like onion, radish, carrot, turnip and sweet potato all come under the category of root vegetables, which are delicious and super healthy. They are defined as an edible plant which grows underground. Each kind of root vegetable has its set of distinct nutrients and health benefits. Some of these root vegetables are available during particular seasons. In this article, we talk about the various varieties of root vegetables and why you must include them in your diet. Keep reading...
10 healthiest root vegetables you must include in your diet
1. Turnips
Turnips are more easily available during winter and are a great source of Vitamin C, potassium, manganese and fibre. Turnips belong to the family of cruciferous vegetables and must be included in your diet.
2. Onion
Onions are a popular variety of root vegetable, which is used in almost all dishes in India. It is a staple ingredient in many cuisines and has many health benefits. Onions are rich antioxidants, Vitamin C and fibre. Antioxidants in onions can help in protecting cells against oxidative damage caused by free radicals in the body. Eating onions has also been associated with regulating blood sugar levels.
3. Ginger
Ginger is another root vegetable whose health benefits will leave you surprised. From reducing nausea and morning sickness during pregnancy, to reducing menstrual pain and osteoarthritis patients, there are enough reasons why you must include ginger in your diet.
4. Potatoes
Potatoes are another incredibly popular root vegetable which has a variety of health benefits to offer. Many are unaware of the fact potatoes are rich in Vitamin C, fibre, potassium and Vitamin B6. Cooking and cooling potatoes makes them high in resistant starch which can provide beneficial gut bacteria. Potatoes are often ridiculed for weight gain, but that is mostly in case of eating them fried or processed potato products. Eating boiled potatoes can in fact help you lose weight as they keep you full for longer.
5. Sweet potatoes
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that vegetables like sweet potatoes must be included in your diet at least twice a week. They have been especially found to be helpful in reducing period pain. They are rick in fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and several other antioxidants like beta-carotene and chlorogenic acid. Sweet potatoes can be helpful for diabetics as it can improve blood sugar levels. Vitamin A content in sweet potatoes can improve vision and immune function. You can eat them baked, sauteed, roasted, or boiled in sandwiches, salads or breakfast bowls.
6. Beetroot
Beetroot is undoubtedly one of the healthiest vegetable that exists. It is a rich source of manganese, fibre and folate. It is high in nitrates - which perform the function of dilating blood vessels, lowering blood pressure and improving heart health. Eating beetroots can improve blood flow to the brain and also improve exercise performance.
7. Carrots
Powerhouse of Vitamins A and K, carrots are other popular root vegetable which can lower cholesterol levels. Antioxidants in carrots can offer protection against age-related macular degeneration which is the leading cause of vision loss.
8. Radish
Low in carbs and calories, radish is a root vegetables which contains good amount of fibre and Vitamin C. Radish is known to have anti-fungal properties. Some studies have found that radish can help in dealing with stomach ulcers.
9. Garlic
Garlic is closely related to onions, chives and challots and is also a root vegetable which is a powerhouse of important nutrients like Vitamin B6, Vitamin C and manganese. Garlic is great for digestion purposes can also help in lowering blood pressure. It is good for controlling cholesterol and triglycerides, and is thus for great for heart health. Including garlic in your diet can help in boosting immunity.
10. Turmeric
Curcumin compound in turmeric offers benefits like preventing blood clot formation, lowering cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation. Including raw turmeric in your diet can help in alleviating joint pain, reducing symptoms of depression and stabilising blood sugar levels.
