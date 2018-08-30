Potatoes, Criticized But Should Be Included In Your Diet; Why You Need To Consume Potatoes
5 Health benefits of potatoes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Potatoes are are cheap to grow and have numerous health benefits
- Magnesium,calcium and zinc in potatoes help in maintaining bone structure
- A low sodium diet is essential for maintaining a healthy blood pressure
Potatoes are one of the most common and an important food on the planet. They are available worldwide and throughout the year. They are cheap to grow and have numerous health benefits which can ward off several diseases. Potatoes are included in the staple diet for much of the world's population. Some benefits of potatoes are: improve digestion, boost heart health, lower the cholesterol levels, control blood sugar levels, protect from polyps and prevent cancer. Apart from this they reduce blood pressure, reduce insomnia, strengthen the immune system, reduce signs of aging, maintain fluid balance, protect the skin, and aid in eye care. Potatoes contain all the vital nutrients, even when cooked that can benefit human health in various ways.
Some health benefits of potatoes are:
1. Blood pressure: A low sodium diet is essential for maintaining a healthy blood pressure, but high amounts of potassium may be equally important. Potassium encourages vasodilation, or widening of the blood vessels. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), less than 2 percent of American adults meet the daily 4,700-milligram recommendation. Nutrients like potassium, calcium, and magnesium are all present in the potato.and they help in controlling the blood pressure naturally.
2. Prevents cancer: Potatoes contain folate. Folate plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair. It prevents several types of cancer cells from forming due to mutations in the DNA. A fiber rich diet like fruits and vegetables and also potatoes are associated with a lowered risk of colorectal cancer. Vitamin C and quercetin function as antioxidants, protecting your body from the devastating effects of cancer.
3. Heart health: The fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 content in potatoes help in reducing the cholesterol levels. The significant amount of fiber in potatoes helps in lowering the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases. Research based on the NHANES has linked higher amounts of potassium and a low intake of sodium to a decreased risk of cardiovascular diseases.
4: Proper Functioning of Brain: Proper functioning of the brain largely depends on the glucose level, various components of the vitamin-B complex,oxygen supply, fatty acids like omega-3, certain hormones and amino acids . Potatoes have almost all these mentioned above. They are high in carbohydrates, starch and thereby aid in maintaining good levels of glucose in the blood. This prevents the brain from getting exhausted and keeps you alert all the time.
