Onion: The Single Most Effective Home Remedy For Hair Loss
Onion juice provides your hair with extra sulphur to induce better growth
For decades, onion juice has been recognized as a powerful remedy for preventing hair loss. Antibacterial and antifungal properties of onion can help induce better hair growth. It nourishes your hair follicles and restores lost nutrients effectively. And it's not just hair loss, potent antioxidants in onion can help in reversing the effects of premature graying and treat dandruff. Dietary sulphur is an important nutrient required for strong and dense hair growth, and that comes from onion juice application. Here's how it works:
1. Sulphur is present within amino acids, the protein components.
2. One of the most sulphur-rich proteins is keratin and that promotes strong hair growth.
3. Onion juice provides your hair with extra sulphur to induce better growth, reverse graying and prevent hair loss.
We have created a list of ways by which you can use onions to prevent hair loss. Take a look.
1. Onion juice application
This is the most basic technique. Peel the onion and chop it into four pieces. Grind this well in a mixer and add a little water. Strain it and apply the juice on your hair. Massage it well in circular movements. Let it sit for an hour and wash it off using a shampoo. This will help in removing the pungent smell of onions. Try this once a week for 2 months and see the difference.
2. Honey and onion juice
Other than regular onion juice application, you can add some more ingredients to make a hair pack for shiny lustrous hair. Take a quarter cup of onion juice and add a tablespoon of honey to it. Apply it on your roots. Let it rest for 30 minutes and wash it with a shampoo.
3. Olive oil and onion juice
Olive oil is recommended because it penetrates to the hair follicles and nourishes your hair. Also, the anti-dandruff properties of olive oil are a bonus!
Take 3 tablespoons of onion juice and add one and half tablespoon of olive oil to it. Massage it thoroughly and wash after 2 hours. Use this technique for stronger, dandruff-free hair.
4. Onion juice and curry leaves
Curry leaves strengthen hair, prevent graying and boost hair growth. Blend curry leaves to make a paste and add some onion juice to it. Apply this pack on your hair and wash off in an hour.
5. Yogurt and onion juice
Yogurt is known for better nourishment of hair and preventing hair fall. Add equal amounts of yogurt and onion juice to a bowl and combine it well. Apply this on your hair and wash it off in an hour.
However, onion juice does not work in curing pattern baldness or any other hair loss related illnesses. Nevertheless, onion juice is a powerful remedy to induce better hair growth. Try it and see the difference!
