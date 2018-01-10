ASK OUR EXPERTS

Onion: The Single Most Effective Home Remedy For Hair Loss

Onion for decades has been recognized as a powerful home remedy against hair loss. Read here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 10, 2018 06:12 IST
3-Min Read
Onion juice provides your hair with extra sulphur to induce better growth

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Antifungal properties of onion can help induce better hair growth
  2. Onion juice provides your hair with extra sulphur to induce better growth
  3. Curry leaves strengthen hair, prevent graying and boost hair growth

For decades, onion juice has been recognized as a powerful remedy for preventing hair loss. Antibacterial and antifungal properties of onion can help induce better hair growth. It nourishes your hair follicles and restores lost nutrients effectively. And it's not just hair loss, potent antioxidants in onion can help in reversing the effects of premature graying and treat dandruff. Dietary sulphur is an important nutrient required for strong and dense hair growth, and that comes from onion juice application. Here's how it works:

1. Sulphur is present within amino acids, the protein components.

2. One of the most sulphur-rich proteins is keratin and that promotes strong hair growth.

3. Onion juice provides your hair with extra sulphur to induce better growth, reverse graying and prevent hair loss.

onion

Photo Credit: iStock

We have created a list of ways by which you can use onions to prevent hair loss. Take a look.

1. Onion juice application

This is the most basic technique. Peel the onion and chop it into four pieces. Grind this well in a mixer and add a little water. Strain it and apply the juice on your hair. Massage it well in circular movements. Let it sit for an hour and wash it off using a shampoo. This will help in removing the pungent smell of onions. Try this once a week for 2 months and see the difference.

2. Honey and onion juice

Other than regular onion juice application, you can add some more ingredients to make a hair pack for shiny lustrous hair. Take a quarter cup of onion juice and add a tablespoon of honey to it. Apply it on your roots. Let it rest for 30 minutes and wash it with a shampoo.

honey

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Olive oil and onion juice

Olive oil is recommended because it penetrates to the hair follicles and nourishes your hair. Also, the anti-dandruff properties of olive oil are a bonus!

Take 3 tablespoons of onion juice and add one and half tablespoon of olive oil to it. Massage it thoroughly and wash after 2 hours. Use this technique for stronger, dandruff-free hair.

olive oil

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Onion juice and curry leaves

Curry leaves strengthen hair, prevent graying and boost hair growth. Blend curry leaves to make a paste and add some onion juice to it. Apply this pack on your hair and wash off in an hour.

curry leaves

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Yogurt and onion juice

Yogurt is known for better nourishment of hair and preventing hair fall. Add equal amounts of yogurt and onion juice to a bowl and combine it well. Apply this on your hair and wash it off in an hour.

yogurt

Photo Credit: iStock

However, onion juice does not work in curing pattern baldness or any other hair loss related illnesses. Nevertheless, onion juice is a powerful remedy to induce better hair growth. Try it and see the difference!



HOME REMEDIES

