Improved Digestion, Blood Pressure And Diabetes: Health Benefits Of Radish You Never Knew
Radish health benefits: Radish has the ability to treat urinary and kidney disorders, control blood sugar levels in diabetic patients, limit cardiovascular diseases and, also develop body immunity.
Radish can help in preventing heart disease and stroke
HIGHLIGHTS
- Radish can heal symptoms of piles
- Radish is good for the respiratory system
- Radish is rich in Vitamin C
Radish is a vegetable which is often overlooked. Radish is a root vegetable which belongs to the family of cruciferous vegetables. Like broccoli, cabbage, kale, cauliflowers and other members of the family, radish comprises characteristic oil which is the sole source of its acidic flavor. There are a number of distinct categories of radishes that differ in size and weight. Radishes are eaten raw, cooked and pickled, and have several beneficial effects on health. Recent researches have shown that radish helps to protect coronary blood vessels, potentially prevents heart disease and stroke. The presence of nitric oxide in radish is a key regulator of coronary blood vessel function. Researchers also identified trigonelline which is a plant hormone, an active component in radish that supports a cascade of changes in coronary blood vessels resulting in advanced nitric oxide production.
Benefits of radish also include healing symptoms of piles and relieving signs of constipation. One of the unknown benefits of radish is its ability to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Radish also has the ability to treat urinary and kidney disorders, control blood sugar levels in diabetic patients, limit cardiovascular diseases and, also develop body immunity. Radish can also be helpful in reducing pain, swelling and managing various respiratory disorders.
Here are some other health benefits of radish:
1. Reduce risks of cancer
Benefits of radish include helping reduce risks of cancer like colon, stomach, intestinal, oral and kidney cancers. This is because of the presence of Vitamin C, folic acid, and anthocyanins in radish -- which are powerful antioxidants. These antioxidants modify genetic pathways of cancerous cells and cause apoptosis or cell death, thus preventing reproduction of cancer cells.
2. Benefits respiratory system
The anti-congestive properties in radishes prevent irritation of nose, throat, windpipe, and lungs. The main reason for these irritations is cold, infections, allergies and other causes. Radishes contain lots of vitamins and can act as disinfectants which defend respiratory system from infections.
3. Improves digestive system
The presence of fiber in radish helps in preventing constipation and removes waste through intestines. Fiber in radish helps in maintaining blood sugar levels, weight loss and reduces cholesterol. Radish health benefits are helpful for bile production. Radish juice can help preventing ulcers and inflammation.
4. Good for blood pressure and diabetes
Potassium is a vasodilator which loosens blood vessels and enhances the blood flow. Radishes are rich in potassium. They reduce blood pressure by monitoring blood flow. Consuming radish does not affect blood sugar levels as they are low on the glycemic index. The vegetable regulates the consumption of sugars in the bloodstream and is safe for diabetic patients.
5. Rich in Vitamin C
The body cannot function properly without sufficient immunity. Vitamin C is an outstanding source for boosting body immunity and, radish has a high content of Vitamin C. Vitamin C boosts metabolism and helps in the formation of collagen. Collagen strengthens blood vessel walls and prevents onset of multiple cardiovascular diseases. Vitamin C also acts against the free radicals in the body and prevents any damage to body cartilage.
