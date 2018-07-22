ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  6 Health Benefits of Ginger For Your Body

6 Health Benefits of Ginger For Your Body

While consuming ginger, you have to keep in mind that a small quantity of ginger should be combined with other nutrient-dense foods to get maximum benefits.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 22, 2018 12:33 IST
3-Min Read
6 Health Benefits of Ginger For Your Body

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ginger is well-known for its ability to treat nausea
  2. Ginger can reduce the risk of heart diseases as well
  3. Ginger breaks down in your body and boosts your metabolism

Mostly used as a flavoring agent, ginger is one of the most recommended dietary ingredients around the world. Since ages, it has been used in medicines for treating problems like throat infection, cold, cough and headache. All the antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and therapeutic compounds like shogaol, paradol, zingerone and gingerol make it beneficial for your health. You can grate some ginger into your tea or in your meal to enhance the flavor of your food and gain access to enormous health benefits. From calming stomach ache to developing issues in the brain, ginger can do wonders to your health. Ginger root is available fresh, dried or in the form of capsule, tablets. Irrespective of the form, ginger is extremely beneficial for your body. While consuming ginger, you have to keep in mind that a small quantity of ginger should be combined with other nutrient-dense foods to get maximum benefits. 

Also read: 7 Things That Happen When You Start Eating Ginger Daily

Here are 6 important health benefits of ginger you simply cannot miss.


RELATED STORIES

8 Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Didn't Know

Ginger is definitely one of the most magical spices. It has numerous medicinal benefits and proves to be an effective home remedy for several ailments.

How Ginger Is More Effective Than Chemotherapy In Treating Cancer

A recent study conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in India stated ginger a powerful remedy for treating cancer, certainly more powerful than chemotherapy.


1. Soothes Nausea

Ginger is known for its ability to treat nausea and vomiting. It helps decrease the symptoms of nausea with minimal side effects. Ginger has been used for years to treat morning sickness. Even when morning sickness is too extreme to bear, ginger can prove helpful. 

2. Treats inflammation

Inflammation in the joints can result in arthritis.  If you suffer from chronic pain, cold and illness frequently, there is a high chance that it is happening because your body is going through inflammation. Ginger is one of the most effective remedies for inflammation. Ginger roots boost endorphin levels in the body which is also known as a natural painkiller. 

jrgl5i28

Ginger helps get rid of joint pain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How Ginger Is More Effective Than Chemotherapy In Treating Cancer

3. Reduces risk of heart diseases

One of the main reasons responsible for stroke and heart diseases is blood clotting. Controlling blood clotting is not a good option either as it can lead to both internal and external bleeding which can be fatal. Therefore, it is important for you to know how to balance. To help with clotting, you need to consume a decent amount of Vitamin K; ginger is a good source of vitamin K which prevents clots from forming in the wrong places. 

bvaccpjConsumption of ginger reduces the risk of heart disease

4. Controls your blood sugar levels

To bring the high blood sugar (glucose) levels under control, insulin is released from the pancreas. In some cases, your body becomes resistant to insulin. Your body needs to produce more and more of it to be able to control the blood sugar. This can result in the development of type-2 diabetes. Ginger breaks down slowly in your body supports your metabolism.

nu1jtrcoGinger helps in keeping your blood sugar levels under control
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read:  8 Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Didn't Know

5. Fights fungal infections

Out of all the health benefits of ginger, this one is the most important. It helps in killing disease-causing fungi because of the presence of powerful anti-fungal properties. According to studies, ginger is beneficial and works effectively against two types of yeasts which commonly cause fungal infections in the mouth. Some topical treatments use ginger as the main ingredient and these treatments are great for applying straight onto infected areas to fight the fungus.

5pa7rj8gGinger kills disease-causing fungi
Photo Credit: iStock

6. May inhibit cancer growth

Ginger possesses anti-cancer properties due in the form of a powerful compound known as 6-gingerol. Studies have shown that ginger and its components may be effective in blocking cancer cell growth and development for ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer. However, a lot of research is needed to determine how the properties of ginger inhibit cancer and how it can be beneficial for humans. 

kkkdpvpGinger helps inhibit cancer growth

Apart from these, ginger prevents stomach ulcers, eases menstrual pain, lowers cholesterol level, blocks bacterial infections, promotes proper digestion, etc.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Here's Why You Must Use Sunscreen Regularly; It's Cuts Cancer Risk By 40%

Mums-To-Be, Your Gut May Hold The Answer To Autism In Newborns

Now, Do Sniff Your Coffee; This Is The Benefit It Has

Are Rigorous Forms Of Workout Like CrossFit Suitable For Children?

Exercise Could Keep Your Heart Healthy Even If You Live In Polluted Areas, Here's How

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS