6 Health Benefits of Ginger For Your Body
While consuming ginger, you have to keep in mind that a small quantity of ginger should be combined with other nutrient-dense foods to get maximum benefits.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties
Mostly used as a flavoring agent, ginger is one of the most recommended dietary ingredients around the world. Since ages, it has been used in medicines for treating problems like throat infection, cold, cough and headache. All the antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and therapeutic compounds like shogaol, paradol, zingerone and gingerol make it beneficial for your health. You can grate some ginger into your tea or in your meal to enhance the flavor of your food and gain access to enormous health benefits. From calming stomach ache to developing issues in the brain, ginger can do wonders to your health. Ginger root is available fresh, dried or in the form of capsule, tablets. Irrespective of the form, ginger is extremely beneficial for your body. While consuming ginger, you have to keep in mind that a small quantity of ginger should be combined with other nutrient-dense foods to get maximum benefits.
Here are 6 important health benefits of ginger you simply cannot miss.
1. Soothes Nausea
Ginger is known for its ability to treat nausea and vomiting. It helps decrease the symptoms of nausea with minimal side effects. Ginger has been used for years to treat morning sickness. Even when morning sickness is too extreme to bear, ginger can prove helpful.
2. Treats inflammation
Inflammation in the joints can result in arthritis. If you suffer from chronic pain, cold and illness frequently, there is a high chance that it is happening because your body is going through inflammation. Ginger is one of the most effective remedies for inflammation. Ginger roots boost endorphin levels in the body which is also known as a natural painkiller.
4. Controls your blood sugar levels
To bring the high blood sugar (glucose) levels under control, insulin is released from the pancreas. In some cases, your body becomes resistant to insulin. Your body needs to produce more and more of it to be able to control the blood sugar. This can result in the development of type-2 diabetes. Ginger breaks down slowly in your body supports your metabolism.
5. Fights fungal infections
Out of all the health benefits of ginger, this one is the most important. It helps in killing disease-causing fungi because of the presence of powerful anti-fungal properties. According to studies, ginger is beneficial and works effectively against two types of yeasts which commonly cause fungal infections in the mouth. Some topical treatments use ginger as the main ingredient and these treatments are great for applying straight onto infected areas to fight the fungus.
6. May inhibit cancer growth
Ginger possesses anti-cancer properties due in the form of a powerful compound known as 6-gingerol. Studies have shown that ginger and its components may be effective in blocking cancer cell growth and development for ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer. However, a lot of research is needed to determine how the properties of ginger inhibit cancer and how it can be beneficial for humans.
Apart from these, ginger prevents stomach ulcers, eases menstrual pain, lowers cholesterol level, blocks bacterial infections, promotes proper digestion, etc.
