Turmeric Tea: Weight Loss + 6 Surprising Health Benefits You Must Know
For Ayurvedic practitioners, turmeric is the solution to a wide number of health problems. From healing wounds to inducing weight loss, turmeric can do it all. Read to know the health benefits of turmeric tea.
Tumeric tea has immense health benefits and is good for weight loss
How to prepare turmeric tea?
To prepare turmeric tea, follow these steps:
Boil four cups of water
Add 2 teaspoons of ground turmeric
Let it simmer for 10 minutes
Strain and allow it to cool for 5 minutes
You can also add honey, black pepper, lemon or ginger to enhance the flavour and benefits of this drink.
1. Keeps your digestive system in the pink of health
Digestive health problems like gas and bloating have become a common occurrence in our world, thanks to our sedentary lifestyles. But there's one healthy solution for this, turmeric tea. One cup of turmeric tea helps you digest food better, boosts your metabolism and reduces the frequency of digestive health problems such as IBS, stomach cramps, bloating and constipation.
2. Keeps your eyes healthy
Let's admit it, we all take our eyesight for granted. While using phones in the dark, while texting, or watching movies or watching TV, we expose our eyes to a great deal of damage. And as we age, their condition deteriorates. Drinking turmeric tea can be of some help here. Some studies show that turmeric prevents the buildup of proteins linked to loss of eyesight.
3. Eases arthritis symptoms
Arthritis patients go through a great deal of misery. Swollen and inflamed joints can give you a hard time trying to even walk. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric and its compounds can be helpful in reducing arthritis symptoms.
4. Reduces cholesterol
High bad cholesterol levels are the leading cause of heart diseases and stroke. One way of reducing bad cholesterol levels is to drink turmeric tea. Research shows that a regular dose of curcumin is linked to reduced cholesterol levels.
5. Prevents liver damage
Curcumin is the super compound in turmeric tea which protects your liver against damage. One of the most important benefits of curcumin is increased production of bile, the digestive fluid produced by the gallbladder. It also protects the liver cells from damage due to bile-associated chemicals.
6. Good dose of iron
Iron deficiencies contribute to serious health conditions like anemia. To prevent this from happening, drink turmeric tea. One cup of turmeric tea makes up for 15% of your daily iron requirement. It is critical for the production of red blood cells in the body. More production of RBCs ensures quick healing and this boosts energy levels as well.
