ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Turmeric Tea: Weight Loss + 6 Surprising Health Benefits You Must Know

Turmeric Tea: Weight Loss + 6 Surprising Health Benefits You Must Know

For Ayurvedic practitioners, turmeric is the solution to a wide number of health problems. From healing wounds to inducing weight loss, turmeric can do it all. Read to know the health benefits of turmeric tea.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 5, 2018 03:51 IST
4-Min Read
Turmeric Tea: Weight Loss + 6 Surprising Health Benefits You Must Know

Tumeric tea has immense health benefits and is good for weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Turmeric is a solution to a wide number of health problems
  2. Turmeric tea helps you shed those extra pounds the healthy way
  3. Curcumin, a compound in turmeric, restricts the growth of fat cells
To the general populous, turmeric might just be a bright-yellow powder in the spice box which adds a distinct flavour to food and gives it a vibrant shade as well. However, to Ayurvedic practitioners, turmeric is the solution to a wide number of health problems. From healing wounds to inducing weight loss, turmeric can do it all. While some people like adding a pinch of turmeric to their food, others prefer taking it with a glass of milk. But we beg to differ; what we recommend here is a cup of turmeric tea. The concept of turmeric milk originated in India, but the Western countries have also started incorporating this spice in their teas and lattes. One of the most important health benefits of this super drink is its ability to induce weight loss. Yes, regular consumption of turmeric tea helps you shed those extra pounds the healthy way. Curcumin, a compound in turmeric, restricts the growth of fat cells in the body. Therefore, if you eat mindfully and drink turmeric tea as well, fat cells will not be able to multiply. Over time, this helps you lose weight. This drink is also helpful for women who wish to lose weight after pregnancy. But that's not all. Turmeric tea has a lot more to offer.
 
 
turmeric

Turmeric is a great spice which is a storehouse of health benefits

Also read: Benefits Of Turmeric: Use This Magical Golden Spice For Easing Arthritis Pain

How to prepare turmeric tea?

To prepare turmeric tea, follow these steps:

Boil four cups of water

Add 2 teaspoons of ground turmeric

Let it simmer for 10 minutes

Strain and allow it to cool for 5 minutes

You can also add honey, black pepper, lemon or ginger to enhance the flavour and benefits of this drink.

turmeric

Turmeric tea helps you shed those extra pounds the healthy way

Here are 6 amazing health benefits of turmeric tea, which will make you want to include this beverage in your daily diet:

1. Keeps your digestive system in the pink of health

Digestive health problems like gas and bloating have become a common occurrence in our world, thanks to our sedentary lifestyles. But there's one healthy solution for this, turmeric tea. One cup of turmeric tea helps you digest food better, boosts your metabolism and reduces the frequency of digestive health problems such as IBS, stomach cramps, bloating and constipation.

Also read: World Hypertension Day: 6 Reasons Why Turmeric Is Good For High Blood Pressure

2. Keeps your eyes healthy

 
eyesight

Turmeric prevents the buildup of proteins linked to loss of eyesight
Photo Credit: iStock

Let's admit it, we all take our eyesight for granted. While using phones in the dark, while texting, or watching movies or watching TV, we expose our eyes to a great deal of damage. And as we age, their condition deteriorates. Drinking turmeric tea can be of some help here. Some studies show that turmeric prevents the buildup of proteins linked to loss of eyesight.

3. Eases arthritis symptoms

Arthritis patients go through a great deal of misery. Swollen and inflamed joints can give you a hard time trying to even walk. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric and its compounds can be helpful in reducing arthritis symptoms.

RELATED STORIES

7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Oregano

Oregano has always been the herb which gives Italian food its distinct flavour. It is a medicinal herb from the mint family which has the ability to treat a number of health issues. Know the 7 health benefits of oregano.

Celebrity Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Us What Happens When Calcium Doesn't Get Absorbed In Our Body: Effects On Health

When calcium does not get absorbed in your body, it can have serious health effects. Through a recent Facebook post, celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho explained just how the malabsorption of calcium can affect your health.


 

 
arthritis

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric helps aid arthritis
 

4. Reduces cholesterol

High bad cholesterol levels are the leading cause of heart diseases and stroke. One way of reducing bad cholesterol levels is to drink turmeric tea. Research shows that a regular dose of curcumin is linked to reduced cholesterol levels.

5. Prevents liver damage

Curcumin is the super compound in turmeric tea which protects your liver against damage. One of the most important benefits of curcumin is increased production of bile, the digestive fluid produced by the gallbladder. It also protects the liver cells from damage due to bile-associated chemicals.

 
liver

Turmeric protects the liver cells from damage

Also read: 5 Proven Health Benefits Of Having Turmeric And Black Pepper Together

6. Good dose of iron

Iron deficiencies contribute to serious health conditions like anemia. To prevent this from happening, drink turmeric tea. One cup of turmeric tea makes up for 15% of your daily iron requirement. It is critical for the production of red blood cells in the body. More production of RBCs ensures quick healing and this boosts energy levels as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies
Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Planning To Have A Baby? Include More Nuts In Your Diet

These Numbers Matter The Most In Staying Healthy

Here's Why People In The Wealthier States Get More Exercise

This Test Is More Accurate Than A Pap Smear For Cervical Cancer Diagnosis, Says Study

Mental Health Care No Longer Limited To Drugs And Councelling, Try This App Instead

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS