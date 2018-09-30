This Vegetable Is A Must For Pregnant Women: Top Reasons Why You Must Include It In Your Diet
Drumstick are also known as moringa - obtained from a Tamil word, murungai, which means twisted pod. They are a commonly used in dishes like sambhar, meat curries, soups, salads or pickles.
Drumsticks can help in production of breastmilk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drumsticks help in boosting immunity
- They can boost production of breastmilk post pregnancy
- Drumsticks can help in improving digestion
Cultivated in several regions in India, drumsticks have become one of the most widely edible vegetables. Drumstick are also known as moringa - obtained from a Tamil word, murungai, which means twisted pod. In Hindi, drumsticks are known as Shajan. Moringa has been used in Indian cooking, especially in South Indian dishes for centuries. Drumsticks are a commonly used in dishes like sambhar, meat curries, soups, salads or pickles. The vegetable is slowly making its way to other regions of India too. Drumsticks are prepared or cooked in the same method as beans are. However, they have a moderately different flavour, which is quite similar to the flavor of asparagus. This vegetable has several types of nutritional benefits which can help in dealing with numerous health conditions. Stems, leaves, and seeds of drumsticks all have many therapeutic qualities.
Read below to know some surprising health benefits of drumsticks:
1. Boosts immunity
Vitamin C rich drumsticks are helpful in boosting immunity. Vitamin C helps in warding off various infections and supports overall immune system of the body. Anti-bacterial properties in drumsticks help in keeping a common cough and other common illnesses at bay.
Also read: What Are The Health Benefits Of Whole Wheat Flour Over Refined Flour
2. Strengthens bones
Strong bones are important for improving longevity. Bone problems begin majorly due to the inadequacy of calcium. Presence of high calcium, iron, and other vital vitamins in drumsticks help in recovering bones. Consuming drumsticks either in the form of juice or with milk on a regular basis can help in boosting bone density. The vegetable is also good for bone health in children.
3. Improves digestion
Drumstick leaves are packed with B complex vitamins such as niacin, riboflavin, folic acid and pyridoxine, which play a vital role in the digestion process. Vitamins present in drumsticks help in breakdown of complex carbohydrates, proteins, and fats into their simpler forms.
Also read: Start Your Day With Celery Juice: Its Health Benefits Will Surprise You
4. Purifies blood
Drumstick leaves purifying blood and, also functions as a strong antibiotic agent. Eating drumsticks regularly either in the form of soups or juices decreases acne and skin related problems. Drumsticks improve blood circulation.
5. Eases respiratory problems
Drumstick soup can help in dealing with sore throat, cough or congestion. Anti-inflammatory properties of drumsticks reduce toxicity and help in dealing with a wide range of respiratory problems. Eating drumsticks can be helpful for people suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and tuberculosis.
6. Helpful for pregnant women
Drumsticks are recommended for women during pregnancy as it helps in delivery. Drumsticks facilitate pre and post-delivery complexities. Presence of essential vitamins and minerals in this vegetable reduces the slowness of the uterus. It also helps in increasing breastmilk production post-delivery. Pregnant women can benefit from drumsticks by boiling them with salt. You can drain water and add some ghee for additional benefits.
Also read: Are Chestnuts Good For You? Find Out Some Health Benefits Of Chestnuts
7. Avoids infection
Anti-bacterial quality of drumsticks is helpful in preventing infections of throat, chest, as well as skin. Drumstick pods, leaves and sometimes flowers are used in cooking soups because of its antibiotic properties. Drumsticks can also be helpful in case of fungal skin infections.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.