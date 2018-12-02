Beware! Do Not Buy Skincare Products If They Contain These Ingredients
There are thousands of suggestions available on the internet on what skincare products you should be using. But do you know about the ones you should definitely not be using? Read here to know about them.
Products which contain parabens need to be avoided
There are thousands of suggestions available on the internet on what skincare products you should be using. But do you know about the ones you should definitely not be using? Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi, in one of her posts on Instagram, talks about some products which you must never use on your skin. Whenever you are buying skincare products, it is important to check the ingredients with which they are made. Read below to know about the products which you must definitely avoid using on your skin.
Products you must not use on the skin
In her Instagram video, Dr Kiran says that products there are some products which contain nasty chemicals hidden in them. These chemicals are especially present in products which have artificial fragrance. "Artificial fragrance actually contains thousands of different chemicals which have not been tested," she says. Products which come with artificial fragrances can be harmful for the skin.
Products with artificial colours should also be avoided as they too are loaded with nasty chemicals. Such products are likely to give you an allergic reaction or even an inflammatory disorder, says Dr Kiran.
Products which contain parabens need to be avoided. Parabens are preservatives that are commonly used in pharmaceuticals, moisturisers, shampoos, cosmetics and deodorants. Butylparaben, ethylparaben, butylparaben and methylparaben are commonly used in parabens. If you can find non-paraben skincare products, it is going to be really beneficial for the skin. "Parabens have known to be associated with certain cancers and they have the tendency of sitting on your body for a long time," says Dr Kiran.
Similarly, formaldehyde derivatives have also been found to be carcionogenic. Products which contain them as ingredients should be avoided.
The idea is to take care of your skin with natural and home remedies without using these products which can actually harm your skin in the long run.
(Dr. Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya aesthetics Pvt Ltd)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
