8 Health Benefits Of Black Tea You Simply Cannot Miss

Even though tea was discovered in China about 4000 years ago, it is now the most popularly consumed beverages worldwide. As a matter of fact, tea is less harmful than coffee because of less caffeine content in the former, but it is of extreme importance to understand the benefits of tea. Black tea has enormous health benefits. The difference between green, white and black teas is the way they are processed and made. Green tea and white tea are not fermented whereas black tea is fermented and oxidized. Presence of fluoride in black tea ensures good oral and bone health. Black tea helps in balancing the hormonal levels, has anti-inflammatory qualities, is rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and has minimum contents of sodium, proteins, and carbohydrates. Apart from these, it hydrates the body and also moisturizes and improves skin.
Black tea is consumed in different ways in different parts of the world. In western countries, it is consumed cold with lemon as iced tea or with a sweetener like sugar or honey. On the other hand, in eastern countries, it is consumed black and hot. In southern Asian counties, like Sri Lanka and India, it most commonly consumed daily drink and is a must with breakfast.
How far is black tea beneficial for health? Here are 9 reasons:
1. Reduces risk of diabetes
A serious metabolic disorder, diabetes is an eternal emerging chronic health problem across the globe. Consuming two to three cups of black tea can help in decreasing type 2 diabetes risk by 42 %. The major bioactive compounds in black tea are polyphenols which lower glycerin index.
2. Prevents heart diseases
To avoid health complications, the heart must remain healthy. Flavones present in black tea help in improving the heart. It helps in repairing coronary artery dysfunctions in heart patients, the functioning of blood vessels, which may lead to strokes, atherosclerosis, and other cardiovascular conditions. So, to keep heart healthy and young, have 2-3 cups of tea per day.
3. Improves digestion
Rich in tannins and other chemicals, black tea has a positive and relaxing effect on the digestive system of the body. Researchers believe that polyphenols present in black tea act as a prebiotic, which enhances the good gut bacteria. These polyphenols further prevent the growth of other harmful bacteria in the gut. The chemical compound fights stomach ulcers.
4. Relieves asthma
Hot and brewed liquids bring relief to asthmatic conditions as they reduce inflammation and swelling of bronchial tubes and enlarge air passages. It makes inhalation and exhalation easier. The presence of flavonoids is also beneficial for people with asthma.
5. Relieves stress
Stress has become a part of daily life. And nothing can be better than a cup of black tea to de-stress. Black tea helps in lowering the production of stress hormone and stabilizing it by relaxing the nerves.
6. Aids weight loss
The root cause of all the diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol is obesity. Drinking black tea can prevent inflammation-induced obesity and lowers triglyceride levels and visceral fats. So, a balanced and healthy diet, little bit of exercise and a hot cup of black tea can help you get that 'perfect' shape.
7. Reduces cholesterol
Black tea can help in the reduction of bad cholesterol levels which mainly occur because of unhealthy food and lifestyle. The bad cholesterol can limit the blood flow, thus leading to heart attack and stroke. According to the Japanese researchers, Chinese black tea has anti-hypercholesterolemic which affects humans who are obese and prone to heart disease.
8. Kills bacteria
Bacteria are good and bad but mostly, bad. Most bacteria cause infections and can also cause many incurable health problems. Scientists have confirmed that antioxidants and other phytonutrients found in black tea possess antibacterial properties. It can be an extremely effective treatment for the smelly and sweaty foot.
