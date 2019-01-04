Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!
Egg white face masks have skin-tightening effects and absorbs excess oil from the skin. Even the vitamins and minerals in egg whites can be beneficial for the skin.
Egg whites are rich in protein and albumin that have skin toning properties.
We all know eggs are a great source of protein. Egg whites are rich in protein and albumin that have skin toning properties. Due to these properties it also helps promote wrinkle free skin. Damage from the sun, pollution, excessive smoking and alcohol, obesity, rapid weight loss, poor diet, use of chemical based skin products, dehydration and free radicals can damage the skin's elastin and collagen. This further results in skin sagging, pimples, oily skin, wrinkling and age spots. Egg white face masks have skin-tightening effects and absorbs excess oil from the skin. Even the vitamins and minerals in egg whites can be beneficial for the skin. This homemade mask can also give a smooth, glowing and vibrant skin.
Some benefits of egg whites on your skin:
1. Skin tightening:
Egg whites have astringent properties that tighten the skin by shrinking the pores. You can make an egg white mask and also add lemon to it. Apply this onto your whole face and affected areas. Wait for a few minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. You can use this treatment twice a week.
2. Great for oily skin:
Oily skin can lead to pimples and acne. Due to its skin tightening and pore-minimizing properties, egg whites are great for those with have excessive oily skin. Egg whites can be beneficial in washing away the excessive oil from your skin. Before applying the mask you can wash your face gently with warm water. Coat your face with a thin layer of egg white and let it dry up. Once it has dried, remove the mask by rinsing with cold water. Use a soft towel for wiping your face.
3. Acne:
Acne can be caused by oily skin, dirt and over secretion of sebum onto the skin's surface. As egg white works amazingly well in controlling the excessive oil on your skin. It can be used to prevent and fight off acne and pimple too. However, you need to be careful when applying the egg white on affected areas as being harsh can aggravate acne. Do not use a hard brush; instead you can use clean finger tips to apply the egg white. Also, you can add yoghurt, cinnamon powder or turmeric for better results.
4. Removal of facial hair:
Egg whites can be useful for removing the tiny facial hair that are normally found on the face. This mask really does help get rid of facial hair. This includes tiny hair on your forehead, cheeks or upper lips. Simply apply a little egg white to your face using a brush. You can even coat a thin layer of more egg white to make it stick. After it has completely dried up, you can quickly pull off the egg white peal. The peal will help with the removal of hair as well.
