Deficiency Of B Vitamins: Top Symptoms To Watch Out For
There are different kinds of Vitamin B and all of them perform different functions. Read here to know food sources of B Vitamins and how their deficiency can affect you.
Deficiency of Vitamin B can increase risk of anemia
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vitamin B deficiency can make you feel extreme fatigue
- Symptoms also include weakness and tingling in hands and feet
- Leafy green veggies are rich sources of Vitamin B
Vitamin B is an important vitamin for the health of your cells and keeping you energised. There are different kinds of Vitamin B and all of them perform different functions. What's more is that different types of Vitamin Bs come from different types of foods. Vitamin B 12 is primarily found in meat and dairy products. Fruits and vegetables essentially provide Vitamin B7 and Vitamin B9. And just like deficiency of other vitamins, Vitamin B deficiency too can lead to various health problems. Pregnant women, older adults or people with Crohn's disease or Celiac disease are at risk of being deficient in Vitamin B.
In this article, we talk about common symptoms of being deficient in B Vitamins and how can you make up for it. Keep reading...
1. Vitamin B1 and B2
People who misuse alcohol may experience confusion and cracks on the sides of mouth in case they are deficient in Vitamin B1 and B2. These vitamins are also known as thiamine and riboflavin respectively. Vitamin B1 and B2 can help in converting food into energy and maintain eye health. Dark green veggies, eggs, milk and whole grains are rich sources of Vitamin B1 and B2.
Also read: Vitamins Needed For Hair Growth And Their Sources
2. Vitamin B12
Deficiency of Vitamin B12 can increase risks of anaemia. In the long term, Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to depression, dementia and paranoia. Symptoms include feeling extreme fatigue, weakness, irritability and tingling in feet and hands. You can increase your Vitamin B12 intake by including more eggs in your diet. Other food sources include fish, cheese and milk.
3. Vitamin B9
Vitamin B9 is also known as folate and its deficiency can cause anaemia or diarrhoea. Folate is extremely important for pregnant women. Its deficiency can lead to babies born with birth defects, reports healthline. Citrus fruits, beetroot, fish, whole grains, leafy green veggies and legumes are all rich in Vitamin B9.
Also read: Vitamins That Aid Weight Loss: Include These In Your Diet to Lose Weight
4. Vitamin B3
Including Vitamin B3 in your diet can help convert food into energy and also aid digestion and a healthy appetite. Lacking Vitamin B3 or niacin, can cause digestion issues like cramps in the abdomen and nausea. Chicken, peanuts, whole grains like wheat and barley and fish can help you have sufficient Vitamin B3.
5. Vitamin B6
Deficiency of Vitamin B6 can increase risks of skin disorders like rash or cracks around the mouth. It can also result in anemia, confusion, depression and nausea. Food sources of Vitamin B6 include tuna, salmon, chickpeas, whole grains, chicken breast, potatoes, spinach and watermelon.
Also read: What Time Of The Day Should You Take Multivitamins And Supplements - Morning Or Evening?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.