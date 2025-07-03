Home »  Living Healthy »  Struggling With Constipation? These Foods Will Provide Instant Relief

Struggling With Constipation? These Foods Will Provide Instant Relief

Certain foods, particularly those with high fibre content can promote bowel regularity and provide quick relief.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 3, 2025 10:05 IST
2-Min Read
Struggling With Constipation? These Foods Will Provide Instant Relief

High-fibre foods promote healthy digestion

Constipation is a common digestive concern characterised by infrequent bowel movements or difficulty passing stools. Constipation can cause discomfort, bloating, gas and cramps. Various factors can contribute to constipation, including dehydration, low fibre intake, lack of physical activity, certain medications, and medical conditions. Understanding the underlying causes is essential for effective management.

One of the most immediate ways to alleviate constipation is through dietary changes. Certain foods, particularly those with high fibre content can promote bowel regularity and provide quick relief. Here, we have some foods that can help you relieve constipation effectively.



RELATED STORIES
related

Healthy Foods To Treat Constipation

In this article, we explore the best foods that can help relieve constipation naturally and promote a healthy digestive system.

related

Do This Before Sleeping If You're Experiencing Constipation

Since digestion slows down during sleep, adopting healthy habits before bedtime can help stimulate bowel movements the next morning.

Foods to manage constipation

1. Fibre-rich foods



High-fibre foods promote healthy digestion, add bulk to the stool and promote bowel regularity. Vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and Brussels sprouts are great choices. Fruits such as apples, pears, and berries are also rich in fibre, particularly when consumed with the skin. Beans and legumes, including lentils, chickpeas, and black beans, are also excellent sources of soluble fibre.

2. Whole grains

Whole grain products like oats, brown rice, and whole grain bread contain fibre. They may help enhance the bulk of the stool and stimulate bowel movement.

3. Fruits with natural laxative effects

Some fruits contain mild laxative properties like prunes and dried plums. They contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that attracts water into the intestines, promoting easier bowel movements. Additionally, figs and kiwi can also help due to their high fibre content and natural enzymes.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are rich in fibre and healthy fats. Including a handful of nuts or a mix of seeds in your diet to support healthy digestion.

5. Hydrate well

Drinking enough water helps prevent and relieve constipation. Staying hydrated helps soften the stool, making it easier to pass. Herbal teas, particularly those containing ginger or peppermint, can also aid digestion.

In addition to these dietary tips, exercising regularly helps promote digestion and stimulates digestive function.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases