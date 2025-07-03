Struggling With Constipation? These Foods Will Provide Instant Relief
Certain foods, particularly those with high fibre content can promote bowel regularity and provide quick relief.
High-fibre foods promote healthy digestion
Constipation is a common digestive concern characterised by infrequent bowel movements or difficulty passing stools. Constipation can cause discomfort, bloating, gas and cramps. Various factors can contribute to constipation, including dehydration, low fibre intake, lack of physical activity, certain medications, and medical conditions. Understanding the underlying causes is essential for effective management.
One of the most immediate ways to alleviate constipation is through dietary changes. Certain foods, particularly those with high fibre content can promote bowel regularity and provide quick relief. Here, we have some foods that can help you relieve constipation effectively.
Foods to manage constipation
1. Fibre-rich foods
High-fibre foods promote healthy digestion, add bulk to the stool and promote bowel regularity. Vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and Brussels sprouts are great choices. Fruits such as apples, pears, and berries are also rich in fibre, particularly when consumed with the skin. Beans and legumes, including lentils, chickpeas, and black beans, are also excellent sources of soluble fibre.
2. Whole grains
Whole grain products like oats, brown rice, and whole grain bread contain fibre. They may help enhance the bulk of the stool and stimulate bowel movement.
3. Fruits with natural laxative effects
Some fruits contain mild laxative properties like prunes and dried plums. They contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that attracts water into the intestines, promoting easier bowel movements. Additionally, figs and kiwi can also help due to their high fibre content and natural enzymes.
4. Nuts and seeds
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are rich in fibre and healthy fats. Including a handful of nuts or a mix of seeds in your diet to support healthy digestion.
5. Hydrate well
Drinking enough water helps prevent and relieve constipation. Staying hydrated helps soften the stool, making it easier to pass. Herbal teas, particularly those containing ginger or peppermint, can also aid digestion.
In addition to these dietary tips, exercising regularly helps promote digestion and stimulates digestive function.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
