Psoriasis: 7 Tried And Tested Natural Remedies
Sadly, psoriasis is a skin condition which has no cure
Psoriasis is an auto-immune disorder which is characterized by red and flaky patches on the skin. These are also known as scales or plaques. It appears on your skin but psoriasis is likely to generate from within. Yes, psoriasis begins deeps inside your immune system. It stems from your T-cells which is a type of white blood cell. These cells are meant to protect the body from diseases and infections. However, in some cases, they mistakenly trigger some immune responses which lead to psoriasis symptoms.
What are the risk factors of psoriasis?
Psoriasis can be developed by anyone. However, certain factors make a person more prone to this skin condition. They include:
- Genetics
- Smoking
- Stress
- Viral or bacterial infections
- Obesity
What are the symptoms of psoriasis?
Signs and symptoms of psoriasis are different for every individual. The commoner symptoms include:
- Red patches on the skin with a silvery patch
- Scaling spots on the skin
- Burning, soreness, and itchiness
- Dry and cracked skin
- Stiff joints
- Ridged nails
- Are there any natural treatments for psoriasis?
Sadly, psoriasis is a skin condition which has no cure. However, there are plenty of natural cures which can temporarily relieve the symptoms of this skin condition and reduce dryness.
Here's a list of the tried and tested natural remedies for treating psoriasis. Keep reading...
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is used for treating a wide variety of skin ailments. The gel of this plant has the ability to treat acne, reduce the signs of aging and also treat psoriasis symptoms to a great extent. Research shows that applying this gel on the affected areas can reduce dryness, redness and flaky skin due to psoriasis. Only the natural gel should be used because the supplement form of it is deemed ineffective.
2. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is touted to be one of the healthiest fluids on the planet. Raw enzymes, healthy bacteria and the ability to improve bodily functions are some of the potential health benefits of ACV. Besides these, ACV is also known to relieve psoriasis symptoms. Applying diluted ACV on the scalp can relieve psoriasis. Mix ACV with water in a 1:1 ratio and apply on the affected area. Wash it off once the liquid has dried off. Don't forget to moisturize your skin soon after as ACV may lead to dryness.
3. Salt bath
Over-exposure to warm water can make your symptoms even worse. However, soaking in a bath of lukewarm water with some Epsom salt can provide relief from dryness and itchy skin. Add two cups of Epsom salt to your bath water and soak in it for about 15 minutes. This will help in removing the scales and reducing itching.
4. Keep your skin hydrated
Moisturize your skin properly. Keep your skin hydrated as much as possible to keep scales and dryness away. This will also speed up the healing process. Opt for an all-natural moisturizer to keep your skin from feeling dry. Apply it soon after you bathe to prevent dry skin. Apply extra virgin olive oil for this purpose.
5. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is believed to be toxic when ingested. But the topical use of this oil is known to have benefits. It is effective in treating psoriasis. When applied to the skin, tea tree oil is known to loosen the scales and prevent infectious damage.
This spice is the perfect natural remedy for a wide variety of ailments. Turmeric is known to minimize psoriasis flare-ups. You can sprinkle it on your food, take it in the form of pills or supplements; irrespective of the technique, turmeric is an effective remedy for psoriasis.
7. Eat healthy foods
Unhealthy habits like smoking and an unbalanced diet are one of the major reasons responsible for psoriasis flare-ups. Stop consuming red meats and unhealthy fats. Consume more seeds, nuts, cold-water fish and omega 3 fatty acids for reducing inflammation due to psoriasis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.