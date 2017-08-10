Living With Psoriasis: The Top 5 Steps To Follow
Managing life with psoriasis isn't easy, and it definitely poses its own unique challenges. But that doesn't mean that it is impossible. Follow these steps to make living with psoriasis easier.
Living with psoriasis isn't impossible!
HIGHLIGHTS
- it is important to identify stress triggers.
- Try to trim acidic triggers from your diet.
- Stick to anti-inflammatory foods to help skin irritation.
The first step is to talk about it. Seeking professional help is a must, but speaking to someone who is willing to listen to you helps momentously as well, whether they suffer from it or not. Having psoriasis can cause many confusing feelings, ranging from anger to depression. These are emotional aspects, and they need to be dealt with. This is especially true if it reappears and you feel stressed and angry, as the disease is unpredictable.
The second step is to identify stress triggers. Stress can flare up your psoriasis, and it is often the reverse as well- your psoriasis can cause you stress. Speak to your doctor about learning how to manage your stress, and try practicing techniques like yoga, meditation, and deep-breathing exercises. Don't be afraid to share your feelings with trusted family and friends, because opening up to someone helps a lot. Exercise also helps diffuse mental and emotional pressure.
The third step is to alter your diet. Certain foods can make your skin flinch, while other can help it calm down. It's all about trial and error, and learning what works best for you, because everyone's body is different. As a general rule, try to trim acidic triggers from your diet, like caffeine, sugar, white flour, alcohol, red meat, MSG, etc., as they can promote inflammation. Gluten also has the potential to trigger inflammation in some people. Stick to anti-inflammatory foods to help skin irritation. Spinach, pineapple, broccoli, walnuts, and sweet potatoes are some top picks. Probiotics help immensely as well. Also, remember to keep yourself hydrated, as dehydration can worsen symptoms.
Fourth, try and accept it. While it will probably take you quite a bit of time to come to terms with it, it is something that you need to take into account, as it is a part of you. This means making changes to your lifestyle, keeping in mind that there are some aspects that you will have to work around. For example, while you may feel uncomfortable wearing short sleeves and shorts in the summer, covering up may make things worse, as perspiration worsens symptoms. So, try to wear breathable fabrics and loose fitting clothing instead.
And fifth, take care of yourself! Read up on home remedies like cold packs and heavy moisturizing to help relieve itchiness. Take some time out every day to relax and prepare yourself for the next day. Have little indulgences, and remember that psoriasis does not define you.
Also read: Psoriasis Linked To Heart Risks