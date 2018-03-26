Tiger Nuts: Weight Loss, Anti-Ageing And Many More Health Benefits
From dealing with skin conditions like eczema to being a substitute for cow milk, know all about the health benefits of tiger nuts.
Tiger nuts help in aiding weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fibre content in tiger nuts help in improving digestive process
- Vitamin E in tiger nuts is good for skin cells
- Tiger nuts are good for people suffering from diabetes
Rich in antioxidants, tiger nuts have various health benefits. People with nut allergies too can consume tiger nuts as they actually do not belong to the nut family. Tiger nut is derived from the tuber of Cyperus esculentus - a plant cultivated widely in Spain. Tiger nuts are commonly used for medicinal purposes, and are usually roasted or served with honey. Tiger nuts are also used in cosmetic products since they are known to slow down the process of ageing of skin cells.
Following are some of the health benefits of tiger nuts:
1. They are rich in antioxidants
Tiger nuts are extremely rich in antioxidants - which help getting rid of the harmful free radicals in the body. These free radicals are capable of causing oxidative damage to the body which can cause several diseases.
Also read: Should You Include Dried Fruits/Nuts In your Diet?
2. Tiger nuts can prevent skin ageing
Tiger nuts have high levels of oleic acid which help in nourishing the skin and prevent skin damage from external factors. Polyunsaturated fatty acids in tiger nuts are enough to meet the daily needs of human body.
Speaking of its health benefits on the skin, tiger nuts can help in dealing with skin conditions such as eczema or skin lesions causes by stimulation of calcium absorption, dermatophytes, regeneration of bone tissues and atherosclerosis.
Tiger nuts are used by many cosmetic companies in order to improve products dedicated to different skin types. Furthermore, content of Vitamin E in tiger nuts help in preventing skin ageing.
Tiger nuts are known to be a great source of fibre as their 1 serving can have as much as 10 gms of fibre. Fibre is an essential nutrient required by the body. When the body's digestive system absorbs fibre, it captures waste, fat, toxins and cholesterol particles, and expels them from the body. Fibre can make you feel full for longer and helps in maintaining digestive health of the body. They help in keeping heart ailments and diabetes. Consuming fibre is also helpful in speeding up the weight loss process. Tiger nuts are known to have more fibre than other popular high-fibre foods like chia seeds and quinoa.
Also read: Eat Walnuts To Control Your Hunger Pangs! Here's How It Works
4. Tiger nuts can be used as a substitute for cow milk
Tiger nut can also be presented in the form of milk. With the rising popularity of veganism, plant milk too has gained enough popularity in the recent times. They are a considered healthy to be included in a balanced diet as well. Because of its fat content and non-animal origin, tiger nuts can be effectively used a substitute for cow milk. They are also rich in Vitamin E and C, which can be helpful in controlling blood pressure and high cholesterol. People who are lactose intolerant can also switch to tiger nut milk as an effective alternative to cow milk.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Have antibacterial properties
Consuming tiger nuts help in improving the body's ability to fight bacteria. Several bacterial infections can be dealt with by consuming tiger nuts. They give a boost to the immune system and help in fighting harmful infections and viruses in the body.
6. They help in controlling diabetes
Tiger nuts can be a great snacking for food for people suffering from diabetes. The content of insoluble fibre in tiger nuts help in regulating blood sugar levels.
7. They help in lowering cholesterol levels
Fibre content in tiger nuts helps in lowering levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the body. They help in maintaining a balance among the cholesterol levels in the body.
Also read: Top 7 Health Benefits of Makhanas (Fox Nuts)
8. They work like a prebiotic
Tiger nuts help the digestive tract of the body as they act like a resistant starch prebiotic. Prebiotics work as energy sources for gut bacteria which are responsible for making the digestive system work smoothly and effectively.
In case of a quick shift in microflora of the gut, your stomach can get upset and cause immense uneasiness. Introducing prebiotics in your diet gradually can be helpful in this condition. Conditions like gas and bloating can be avoided by consuming prebiotics like tiger nuts. If you eat them in sufficient doses, they can be helpful in relieving diarrhoea as well.
Nutrient content in tiger nuts
30 gms of tiger nuts can have anywhere around 12o calories, 19 gms of carbohydrates, 2 gms of protein, 7 gms of protein, 10 gms of fibre, 1.8 mgs of iron, 20 mg of magnesium, 1.1 mg zinc, 215 mg potassium and 0.1 gm of Vitamin B6.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.