5 Proven Health Benefits Of Having Turmeric And Black Pepper Together
Piperine in black pepper improves bioactivity of turmeric's curcumin. That's why turmeric and black pepper together make for an amazing combination.
Health benefits of turmeric and pepper: These are the most common ingredients in Indian cuisine
Turmeric is one of the most common ingredients in the Indian cuisine. Maximum dishes which are part of the Indian cuisine include turmeric and even black pepper as important ingredients. Apart from imparting exceptional flavour and colour to the dish, these two ingredients have amazing properties that can prove to be very good for health and immunity. While curcumin in turmeric has antioxidant, antiseptic, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, black pepper has properties that improve digestion, boosts metabolism, regulates nerve signals and controls obesity.
Speaking of turmeric and black pepper together, curcumin in turmeric cannot be used properly by our body because of its poor bioavailability. The component's metabolism is pretty quick in the liver and intestinal walls. Only a small fraction of curcumin enters out blood stream. This is where black pepper plays its role.
Black pepper is known to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties just like turmeric. Piperine is an important and extremely healthy bioactive component which is present in both white and black pepper.
How black pepper allows our bodies to use turmeric?
Studies say that piperine in black pepper improves bioactivity of curcumin in humans. It also improves concentration of serum and the extent of absorption. The best part is that there are no side effects of consuming turmeric and black pepper together.
The two ingredients can be used together in various ways. It all depends on how well you tweak them in the dish that you are preparing. The combination can make for a nice soothing warm beverage like tea as well.
Health benefits of turmeric and black pepper:
1. Relieves pain
Anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric have made a superb ingredient that can speed up body's healing process, fight infections and relieve pain. Conditions such as arthritis can also be dealt with by consuming turmeric. Adding black pepper will further intensify the process of relieving pain. Piperine makes the cellular receptors more active and speeds up the anti-reaction process in the body. Chronic and nerve-related pains can also be treated by using turmeric and black pepper together.
Combination of turmeric and black pepper together helps in reducing pain and inflammation
2. Reduces inflammation
For years, Ayurveda has recommended turmeric and black pepper for treating inflammation. As mentioned above, both the ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric has often been used to treat, and even prevent arthritis.
3. Manages diabetes
Diabetes is a condition which can cause a possible damage to blood vessels. Researchers say that curcumin and piperine reduces the oxidative stress that damages blood vessels in the first stage.
4. Controls obesity
Yes! People on weight loss expedition can use black pepper and turmeric to enhance their process of burning fat and losing weight. Having a mixture of turmeric, black pepper and ginger in warm water early in the morning gives a nice boost to metabolism.
This is possible because curcumin interacts with body's pancreatic, fat, liver and immune system cells. It also takes care of activities such as immune resistance and inflammation. Similar is the case of black pepper and ginger against insulin resistance and obesity. When combined together, the two works wonders for burning excess fat.
5. Prevents cancer
It is said that the combination of turmeric and black pepper can prevent risks of cancer. Curcumin plays the role of killing cancerous cells. There have been studies which illustrate the promising nature of turmeric's effect on breast cancer cells, gastric and colon cancer cells and also leukaemia cells. This is probably the reason why incidence of cancer is low in India as compared to countries in the West. Indians consume turmeric on a daily basis.
