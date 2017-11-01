10 Amazing Benefits Of Olive Oil You Must Know
Olive oil has numerous antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties that help in reducing heart diseases and also promotes weight loss
Olive oil helps in prevention maintaining blood pressure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Olive oil helps in reducing heart diseases.
- Antioxidants in olive oil help in fighting inflammation.
- One must buy only authentic extra virgin olive oil from the market.
Nutritionists and dieticians have always suggested the use of olive oil, instead of refined sunflower oil or any other oil which is used for cooking and have fewer saturated fats. Some studies also suggest that extra virgin olive oil is one of the healthies fats that exist. This oil, which is a part of the Mediterranean diet, is a traditional fat that has been a dietary staple for some of the world's healthiest populations. According to the numerous studies that have been conducted on the benefits of olive oil, the fatty acids and antioxidants in it have some powerful health benefits, such as a reduced risk of heart disease.
1. Has monounsaturated fats
Olive oil is the natural oil extracted from olives. Of this 24% is saturated fats and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. However, its predominant fatty acid is 73%, which is a monounsaturated fat called oleic acid. Oleic acid is extremely beneficial for health. It helps in reducing inflammation and might also have positive effects on genes linked to cancer. The oil is definitely a healthy choice for cooking.
2. Contains large amount of antioxidants
Extra virgin olive oil contains a good amount of Vitamin E and K, and a large amount of antioxidants, which are are biologically active and may help in fighting serious diseases. They help in fighting inflammation and prevent the cholesterol in our blood from becoming oxidised. These are both crucial steps in fighting heart diseases.
Also read: Olive oil may have pain-relieving powers
3. Has anti-inflammatory properties
Chronic inflammation is known to cause diseases like metabolic disease, cancer, heart diseases, arthritis, Alzheimer's and obesity. It contains nutrients that help in reducing inflammation - oleic acid, as well as the antioxidant oleocanthal - the reason olive oil is considered healthy.
4. Helps preventing strokes
Stroke occurs as a result of the disturbance in blood flow to the brain. It is mostly caused due to a blood clot or bleeding. Olive oil has proven to be the soul source of monounsaturated fat which are associated with a lowered risk of stroke, heart disease. A research on 1,40,000 participants found that those who had olive oil were at a much reduced risk of stroke.
5. Good for the heart
Heart diseases are the most common cause of death in the world. Extra virgin olive oil is an integral component of the Mediterranean diet, and protects against heart disease. Along with preventing blood clotting, olive oil also keeps the blood pressure regulated, which is one of the main reasons for heart diseases and heat attacks.
Also read: Olive oil delays cancer process
6. Promotes weight loss
A 3-year study conducted on 187 participants states that that a diet rich in olive oil has caused weight loss.
7. Helps in fighting Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease is caused by a buildup of beta amyloid plaques inside brain cells, and olive oil helps in removing these plaques from brain cells.
8. Reduces risk of type 2 diabetes
Many studies have stated that olive oil has several beneficial effects on high blood sugar and sensitivity to insulin. It is known to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by over 40%.
9. Has anti-cancer properties
Olive oil being rich in antioxidants, help reduce the oxidative damage due to the free radicals. This is anyways the leading drivers of cancer.
10. Has anti-bacterial properties
Extra virgin olive oil has anti-bacterial properties. It is super effective against Helicobacter pylori which is bacteria that can cause stomach ulcers and even cancer.
However, make sure you buy only authentic extra virgin olive oil, as there are many street vendors in the market who sell adulterated or diluted olive oil in the name of extra virgin olive oil.