Top Experts Give 8 Tips To Prevent Obesity

Nutritionist Neha Ranglani and wellness expert Anju Ghei tell us ways in which we can prevent obesity.
  By: IANS | Updated: Dec 20, 2017 04:03 IST
3-Min Read
Eating healthy is the key to prevent obesity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink lots of water every day to be hydrated and have better digestion
  2. Eating a healthy balanced diet is the key to prevent obesity
  3. Engage in physical activities to reduce risks of being obese

Obesity happens because of our lifestyle and food habits. Not exercising, eating junk food, eating at unusual times, consuming too much oily foods, etc are all responsible for obesity -- the incidence of which is growing at an alarming rate in India. And apart from weight gain, there are various health problems related to obesity like diabetes, high blood pressure, hormonal disorders and much more. So here are some ways to prevent obesity, as told by nutritionist Neha Ranglani and wellness expert Anju Ghei:

1. Eat healthy

Eating a healthy balanced diet is the key to prevent obesity. Our daily diet should include a good mix of carbs, proteins and fats. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, low-fat dairy and dry fruits should be included in your diet.

2. Eat right

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and one must make sure to have a healthy breakfast. Morning is the time when we are hungry after a long duration of sleep. Eating well during breakfast helps in rejuvenating muscles and prevents excess intake of calories later in the day. A breakfast which includes cereals, milk and honey along with some dry fruits could make for a good breakfast.

  • In-between meals
You can have fruits, soya nuts or an oatmeal bar to beat hunger pangs in-between meals.
  • What to eat before working out
You need to pump yourself before working out and hence foods like nuts and eggs will help you work out effectively.
  • Post workout meals
You will feel hungry immediately after workout. So feed yourself with fruits and proteins at that time.
  • Dinner time
People who have hectic schedules usually tend to indulge in heavy dinner at night, which is responsible for maximum added calories and the sluggishness we feel all day. Make sure to have a light dinner which includes soups, salads, lean meat or yogurt.
  • What to eat when partying?
When at parties, opt for salads, grilled vegetables and other foods that are barbecued or grilled instead of their fried counterparts.

2. Drink water

Make sure to drink lots of water throughout the day. It helps you feel hydrated and aids better digestion. Drinking more water also improves metabolism and is helpful for weight loss.

3. Engage in physical activities

Engaging yourself in physical activity significantly reduces your risk of being obese. Exercising renders cells more sensitive to insulin. Even brisk walking in a day would make a lot of difference. A good mix of cardio and weight training will help in effective weight loss and prevent obesity.

4. Take less stress

Taking stress lowers metabolic rate, thus leading to weight gain. Keeping yourself engaged in physical activities, meditation, enjoying music etc. will help you keep stress-free.

5. Sleep properly

Sleeping produces growth hormones that trigger metabolism and repair tissues. When you are sleep deprived, you will feel lethargic and will lose focus. It affects your daily activity and functioning throughout the day.

6. Get medical check-ups regularly

Make sure to get medical check-ups regularly and keep a track of your lipids. They are indicative of future obesity-related risks in the longer run.

7. Quit smoking and alcohol

Tobacco affects production of enzymes that are essential for digestion. To avoid obesity, quit smoking and limit consumption of alcohol for proper functioning of your digestive system.

Also, avoid diets that suggest fasting or cutting on entire food groups such meat, fish, wheat or daily. There are chances that you gain extra weight when are done with the fasting. 



