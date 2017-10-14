7 Foods To Avoid If You Have Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a serious skin condition characterized by dry, patchy and itchy skin. There are certain foods which worsen the condition for people suffering from this condition. Scroll to learn which foods will make Psoriasis worse for you.
Refrain from eating these foods if you have psoriasis
HIGHLIGHTS
- Psoriasis it is chronic and lifelong, and cannot be cured
- Alcohol is one of the worst triggers of Psoriasis
- Dairy products like eggs and milk also contain natural inflammatory acids
Psoriasis is a skin condition in which skin cells build up, and form scales and dry, itchy patches. Unfortunately, it is chronic and lifelong, and cannot be cured. Managing life with psoriasis isn't easy, and it definitely poses its own unique challenges. But that doesn't mean that it is impossible. In fact, by making some lifestyle changes, some as easy as altering your diet, living with psoriasis can become easier. Certain foods can trigger your psoriasis, while others can help it calm down. Since everyone's body is different, some trigger foods may not be the same for all. But, there are a few common foods that tend to trigger or cause inflammation in your skin, resulting in irritation:
1. Alcohol
Alcohol is one of the worst triggers. In fact, your psoriasis symptoms may worsen even if you are a light to moderate drinker.
2. Junk food
Junk food, as they tend to be high in starch, trans fats and sugar, which tend to promote inflammation.
3. Acidic trigger
Some acidic triggers like caffeine, sugar, white flour, alcohol, red meat, MSG, etc. can promote inflammation as well.
4. Dairy products
Following the last two points, dairy products like eggs and milk also contain natural inflammatory acids, so try to trim them from your diet.
5. Gluten
Gluten also has the potential to trigger inflammation in some people.
6. Ketchup and mayo
Certain condiments like cinnamon, vinegar, mayonnaise, ketchup, Tabasco sauce, etc. tend to increase inflammation as well.
7. Nightshade vegetables
'Nightshade' plants like potatoes, tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, etc. as they contain alkaloids and lectins, which can cause inflammation. They also contain solanine, a chemical compound, which has been shown to trigger pain in some people.
