Saffron Oil: Benefits Of Saffron Oil For Hair, Skin And Health

Saffron oil is extracted from saffron spice and is known to have a wide range of benefits for your hair, skin and overall health. Saffron oil is also an important ingredient of most traditional medicines.
Saffron oil is one of the most nutrient dense oils of all times
With this, let's take a closer look at the many health benefits saffron oil has to offer for your hair, skin and overall health.
1. Treats acne
While preparing home-made facial masks for a glowing skin, add a few drops of saffron oil from now on. The antioxidant properties of this oil are effective in terms of fighting acne. An anti-bacterial and exfoliant property of saffron oil treats acne from the roots and prevents them from reoccurring. It also helps you fight the spots and marks which acne leaves behind.
2. Tones your skin
Applying or using saffron oil for your skin in any form can help you get a toned, healthy and glowing skin. The antioxidant properties of this oil fight free radicals and stop them from causing any damage to your skin. It also helps you unclog skin pores and removes blackheads. It improves blood circulation to your skin which keeps your skin firm and delays the appearance of signs of ageing.
3. Prevents hair loss
For those dealing with excessive hair loss, saffron oil can be quite helpful. Applying saffron oil on your roots can improve hair growth. Over time, it helps you replace damaged hair with healthy hair and prevents hair loss in the long run.
One of the major causes of weight gain is hunger pangs. Those who find it difficult to control their hunger end up eating too much which contributes to weight gain in the long run. Using saffron oil in your diet can help you control hunger pangs which reduces your daily calorie consumption. In the long run, this contributes to weight loss.
5. Treatment for respiratory ailments
For respiratory problems like congestion, asthma and whopping cough, saffron oil can be quite helpful. Inhaling small amounts of this oil or ingesting it in limited quantities can be quite helpful in clearing respiratory congestion and loosen mucus and phlegm.
6. Mental health
The aroma of saffron oil is so soothing and pleasant that it naturally releases stress. This spice stimulates the production of serotonin in your body. This hormone helps you fight stress and depression naturally. And for those dealing with insomnia, saffron oil can be quite helpful as it is a natural sleep-inducer.
7. Fights diabetes
Saffron oil has the ability to fight sky-rocketing blood sugar levels. Including this essential oil in your diet can help diabetes patients keep their blood sugar levels under control naturally.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.