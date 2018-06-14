ASK OUR EXPERTS

Saffron Oil: Benefits Of Saffron Oil For Hair, Skin And Health

Saffron Oil: Benefits Of Saffron Oil For Hair, Skin And Health

Saffron oil is extracted from saffron spice and is known to have a wide range of benefits for your hair, skin and overall health. Saffron oil is also an important ingredient of most traditional medicines.
  Updated: Jun 14, 2018
3-Min Read
Saffron oil is one of the most nutrient dense oils of all times

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Antioxidant properties in saffron oil can help prevent acne
  2. Applying saffron oil on the roots can improve hair growth
  3. Saffron oil is soothing and can help relieving stress
The bright red colored-spice saffron adds flavor and color to your food. But have you ever wondered how healthy saffron oil can be for your overall health? Saffron oil is extracted from saffron spice and is known to have a wide range of benefits for your hair, skin and overall health. This is relevant from the fact that saffron oil is an important ingredient of most traditional medicines. It might be quite heavy on your pocket, but trust us, it is so worth the price! In terms of nutrition, saffron oil is enriched with potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamin A and  vitamin C and many other volatile acids. This is why saffron oil is considered to be one of the most nutrient-dense essential oils of all time.
 
saffron oil

Saffron oil is extracted from saffron spice
Photo Credit: iStock

With this, let's take a closer look at the many health benefits saffron oil has to offer for your hair, skin and overall health.

1. Treats acne

While preparing home-made facial masks for a glowing skin, add a few drops of saffron oil from now on. The antioxidant properties of this oil are effective in terms of fighting acne. An anti-bacterial and exfoliant property of saffron oil treats acne from the roots and prevents them from reoccurring. It also helps you fight the spots and marks which acne leaves behind.

 
acne

Saffron oil can help in treatment of acne and blemishes

2. Tones your skin

Applying or using saffron oil for your skin in any form can help you get a toned, healthy and glowing skin. The antioxidant properties of this oil fight free radicals and stop them from causing any damage to your skin. It also helps you unclog skin pores and removes blackheads. It improves blood circulation to your skin which keeps your skin firm and delays the appearance of signs of ageing.

3. Prevents hair loss

For those dealing with excessive hair loss, saffron oil can be quite helpful. Applying saffron oil on your roots can improve hair growth. Over time, it helps you replace damaged hair with healthy hair and prevents hair loss in the long run.

 
hair fall

Saffron oil repairs damaged hair and prevents hair loss

4. Weight loss

One of the major causes of weight gain is hunger pangs. Those who find it difficult to control their hunger end up eating too much which contributes to weight gain in the long run. Using saffron oil in your diet can help you control hunger pangs which reduces your daily calorie consumption. In the long run, this contributes to weight loss.

5. Treatment for respiratory ailments

For respiratory problems like congestion, asthma and whopping cough, saffron oil can be quite helpful. Inhaling small amounts of this oil or ingesting it in limited quantities can be quite helpful in clearing respiratory congestion and loosen mucus and phlegm.

6. Mental health

The aroma of saffron oil is so soothing and pleasant that it naturally releases stress. This spice stimulates the production of serotonin in your body. This hormone helps you fight stress and depression naturally. And for those dealing with insomnia, saffron oil can be quite helpful as it is a natural sleep-inducer.

 
stress

Saffron oil can help reduce stress and depression

7. Fights diabetes

Saffron oil has the ability to fight sky-rocketing blood sugar levels. Including this essential oil in your diet can help diabetes patients keep their blood sugar levels under control naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

