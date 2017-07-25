5 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar has a lot of benefits like curing hiccups to alleviating cold symptoms, detoxification, helping the human body digest foods more easily etc. Read more about the health benefits here.
Apple cider vinegar is made from apples and has a pale or medium amber color. It is made by crushing apples and squeezing out the liquid. Apple cider vinegar is believed to have wide ranging benefits like curing hiccups to alleviating cold symptoms, detoxification, helping the human body digest foods more easily ,a quick burst of energy and other health problems like diabetes, cancer, weight loss, sore throats, skin and hair problems and many more. Apple cider vinegar becomes salubrious because of its powerful healing compounds, which include acetic acid, potassium, magnesium and enzymes.
1. Controlling blood sugar levels
According to several studies, a few swigs of apple cider vinegar would help in keeping the blood sugar level balanced. It helps in improving the insulin sensitivity during a high carbohydrate meal.
2. Weight loss
As mentioned above, apple cider vinegar reduces blood sugar level and insulin level, thus helping in losing weight. It can also be used on salads in a ratio of 4:1(experts say) with oil for weight loss.
3. Disinfectant
For centuries, it has been used for cleaning and disinfecting because of its antimicrobial properties. It is biodegradable and has low pH therefore it is great against alkaline grime such as hard water and mineral deposits, as well as soap scum. An early morning gargle with apple cider vinegar helps in removing stains kills bacteria in mouth and gums.
4. Cleanser
It can also help whiten teeth naturally by simply rubbing it with your finger. Apple cider vinegar is also advantageous for its treatment for skin infections and acne, fighting lice and dandruff, as a natural wart remover and as an anti-aging treatment..
5. Cramps
Leg cramps can be seen as a sign of low potassium, mixing two teaspoons of vinegar and honey to a glass of warm water helps in relieving the nighttime cramps.