Exercises For Stress: 5 Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Stress
Engaging in workouts helps you shift your focus from stressing factors. This is when your body produces endorphins, the happy hormones, which help you fight stress in a much better way.
HIGHLIGHTS
In a world where every person is dealing with a different situation, there is something which is common with everyone; stress. Stress is a factor affects every person at some point of time in life, some people deal with it more often than the others. Every person has his or her own way of dealing with stress; some people get rid of it by listening to music and some find relief in sleeping. However, there is one way of dealing with stress which helps you use that negative energy to your benefit, both mentally and physically. Yes, we are referring to exercise. Engaging in workouts helps you shift your focus from stressing factors. This is when your body produces endorphins, the happy hormones, which help you fight stress in a much better way.
Here's a list of the 5 best exercises which can help you get rid of stress in no time.
1. Interval training
Most of the stress arises when you need to meet deadlines. In such a scenario, squeezing in some time for workouts may sound laughable, but there's one form of workout you can practice in such short intervals. It's interval training. Interval training refers to shorter, more intense workouts, with lesser breaks. This helps you cut down the amount of time you spend on workouts. It is helpful and healthy for people who stay both stressed and aggressive. Spend only 15 to 20 minutes on cycling, treadmill and rowing machine and that's all.
2. Yoga
One of the most potent benefits of yoga is its ability to reduce stress. The best part about yoga is that it involves a lot of breathing in and breathing out. This way, your body lets out all the stress simply by means of breathing. Besides relieving stress, yoga helps you improve flexibility and treats injuries as well. Just a couple of rounds of surya namaskar in the morning can help you get rid of stress in no time. And what more, surya namaskar is one of the best full-body workouts ever.
3. Weight training
Cardio boosts the production of endorphins in the body but it is not as effective as weight lifting. Weight training is a great way of focusing negative energy in a positive direction and uplifts your mood. Research shows that weight training puts strain on your muscles and boosts the production of endorphins. Soon, your mind is focused on lifting weights and not on stress-causing factors.
4. Cycling
The next time you feel stressed-out; go for a quick ride in the park. Bike rides get your heart pumping and your legs working. Cycling helps in reducing anxiety as well. Just a few minutes of cycling manages cortisol and adrenaline levels in the body. At the end of the ride, your mind and body are so exhausted that you no longer think about the stressing factors.
5. Boxing
For those who deal with aggression more than stress, boxing is one of the best exercises. This combative sport allows you to focus all your aggression on a punching bag. It is a much healthier way of dealing with stress and aggression; much better than shouting at juniors or family members.
